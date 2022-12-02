Woman stabbed during fight near Petco Park: SDPD
SAN DIEGO — A fight broke out Thursday night near Petco Park, leading to a woman being stabbed, the San Diego Police Department said.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and Imperial Avenue when police say two women got into a fight.
During the altercation, a 40-year-old woman was stabbed in her left ear by a 26-year-old woman, SDPD Watch Commander Robert Heims said in a news release.5 men suspected of shoplifting from department store
The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening, according to police.
The suspect ran away from the scene, but police were able to find her a short time later, Heims said.
The suspect, identified by police as Savanna Giles, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
