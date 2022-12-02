Read full article on original website
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey advises caution with holiday package deliveries
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be careful when having packages delivered to their homes this holiday season as part of his Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Due to the popularity of online shopping, packages are arriving at residents’ doors more frequently. Unfortunately,...
Unmarked graves, an ‘ugly history’: West Virginia weighs mine safety
Havaco, WV (AP) – The unmarked graves in a forgotten West Virginia burial ground known locally as Little Egypt contain the remains of dozens of coal mine workers who died in a 1912 explosion. For Paul Evans, a Democratic state lawmaker and retired school teacher, they are a reminder...
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 903; No deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 5, 2022, there are currently 903 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,627 attributed to COVID-19.
West Virginia Humanities Council accepting grant proposals
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Humanities Council is accepting grant applications of up to $20,000 for various projects. Funding will support initiatives such as lectures, school projects, symposia, panel discussions, reading and discussion series, exhibits, reenactments, and conferences. Fellowships will offer $3,000 to West Virginia college and...
