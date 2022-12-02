ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

woay.com

Attorney General Morrisey advises caution with holiday package deliveries

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to be careful when having packages delivered to their homes this holiday season as part of his Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Due to the popularity of online shopping, packages are arriving at residents’ doors more frequently. Unfortunately,...
West Virginia Humanities Council accepting grant proposals

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Humanities Council is accepting grant applications of up to $20,000 for various projects. Funding will support initiatives such as lectures, school projects, symposia, panel discussions, reading and discussion series, exhibits, reenactments, and conferences. Fellowships will offer $3,000 to West Virginia college and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

