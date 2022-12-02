Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 5, 2022, there are currently 903 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,627 attributed to COVID-19.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO