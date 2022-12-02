Netflix releases first look at ‘Harry & Meghan,’ a new docuseries providing insights on their royal exit

“Harry & Meghan,” a new docuseries from Netflix, will delve into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. | Tim Rooke, REX via Shutterstock

Months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Netflix released the first trailer for “Harry & Meghan,” a six-part documentary series that will give viewers an in-depth look at the royal couple’s personal life.

Driving the news: It appears that Harry and Meghan are once again ready to tackle sharing the story behind their controversial royal exit in January 2020.

The minutelong teaser is filled with photos, brief videos and interview snippets of Harry and Meghan. There are never-before-seen images from Harry and Meghan’s wedding, a teary-eyed Meghan and childhood photos of both.

The documentary is directed by two-time Oscar nominee Liz Garbus, per The Hollywood Reporter .

A release date has not been announced, but Netflix says the six-part documentary is “coming soon.”

What they’re saying: According to those involved in the series, “Harry & Meghan” will be a tell-all about what led the couple to step away from their royal roles.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asked in the trailer.

“No one sees what happening behind close doors,” Prince Harry said in the trailer. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

“Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” a press release for the series states, per CNN .

According to Netflix, “Harry & Megan” will be “an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.”

Details: Meghan and Harry have opened up about their royal exit more than once. In 2021, the couple opened up to Oprah in a revealing interview, per The Associated Press .