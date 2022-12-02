Emergency crews respond to 2 overdose calls in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews responded to two overdoses that were reported about 15 minutes apart in two different parts of the city of San Diego early Friday morning.

At around 2:45 a.m., paramedics were called to San Diego’s East Village after a person was found overdosing at a St. Vincent de Paul Village facility on 15th Street.

Emergency responders administered the medication Narcan and revived the victim before rushing that person to the hospital for further treatment.

A short time later, just after 3 a.m., crews responded to a 911 call from a woman who found a man down and not breathing behind the Travelodge at 3275 Rosecrans St in the Midway District.

According to a witness, the woman performed CPR and tried to look if Narcan was among the man’s belongings, but she could not find the medication.

The woman stayed with the man until paramedics arrived. They took the victim to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment.

The conditions of both victims were not immediately known as of 6 a.m.

It is unclear what substance led to the respective overdoses.