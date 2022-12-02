Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
NBC Sports
Report: Deion Sanders tells Jackson State players he’s going to Colorado
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is moving up to a higher level of college football. Via Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com, Sanders told his players that he’s leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. Sanders spent three years at Jackson State. If he performs as...
NBC Sports
Cowherd believes Jimmy G injury opens door for Brady to 49ers
Just over a day since Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, opinions on what San Francisco should do at quarterback have already started flying. On Sunday, The Volume's Colin Cowherd discussed how Garoppolo's season-ending injury opens the door for another quarterback to...
NBC Sports
Shanahan names Purdy throw that inspired confidence in 49ers QB
Brock Purdy passed his first NFL test with flying colors in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but there was one play that stood out above the rest to coach Kyle Shanahan. On a crucial third-and-10 from the 49ers' 35-yard line late in the second quarter, Purdy threw...
NBC Sports
Report: No foot surgery for Jimmy Garoppolo, could return in 7-8 weeks
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s season was over when he fractured his foot last Sunday, but the door may not be totally closed on a return. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that doctors have determined that Garoppolo does not have a Lisfranc injury and that he does not require surgery in order for the fracture to heal. The report adds that Garoppolo could return in seven-to-eight weeks if his rehab goes smoothly.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
NBC Sports
What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints
There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
NBC Sports
Sanders’ 4 TDs help Jackson State rout Southern for SWAC title
JACKSON, Miss. – Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns, including two on three first-quarter turnovers, staking Jackson State to a big early lead on the way to routing Southern 43-24 in Saturday’s Southwest Athletic Conference championship that was Deion Sanders‘ final game as Tigers coach. Reports swirled...
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones “not confident at all” signing Odell Beckham Jr. without a workout
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. met with the Cowboys on Monday and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team “enjoyed every minute” of the visit. Jones made those comments during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and said the two sides will continue to meet “to make sure we cover all the things that are important to him and important to us.” Among those things on the Cowboys side is Beckham’s health after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February.
NBC Sports
Which teams may make a claim for Baker Mayfield?
The Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. All teams have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a waivers claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. It’s five games, at a total financial investment of $1.349 million. There are three categories of teams that could be...
NBC Sports
Titans fire G.M. Jon Robinson
On Sunday, receiver A.J. Brown ripped through his former team, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Titans 35-10. Now on Tuesday, the man who traded Brown away has lost his job. The Titans have fired Jon Robinson, the team announced on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles
The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
NBC Sports
Jimmy G out with foot injury after being carted to locker room
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with a foot injury. Garoppolo was taken from the sideline to the Levi's Stadium locker room in a cart, and the 49ers initially listed him as questionable to return to action with an ankle injury before reclassifying it as a foot injury.
NBC Sports
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
NBC Sports
Whitner argues Purdy offers everything 49ers thought Lance would
Trey Lance and Brock Purdy have plenty in common as two 22-year-old quarterbacks who play for the 49ers, though one was drafted No. 3 overall in 2021 and the other was picked dead last earlier this year. But NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner doesn’t think Purdy’s status as “Mr....
NBC Sports
Bengals cut punter Kevin Huber
Bengals punter Kevin Huber‘s long tenure in Cincinnati has come to an end. The 37-year-old Huber, who was born and raised in Cincinnati and played his college football at Cincinnati, has also spent his entire NFL career with the Bengals, who drafted him in 2009. Bengals head coach Zac...
NBC Sports
Eagles wideout leaves Titans game early with shoulder injury
Eagles receiver Quez Watkins injured his shoulder late in the third quarter and was forced to exit the game against the Titans. Watkins injured his shoulder on a gadget play that eventually went to him for a 3-yard gain on one of the last plays of the third quarter. Watkins walked into the locker room as the fourth quarter began.
NBC Sports
Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles' future?
James Bradberry. T.J. Edwards. Marcus Epps. Javon Hargrave. Brandon Graham. Fletcher Cox. Kyzir White. Ndamukong Suh. Linval Joseph. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. That’s a huge chunk of the Eagles’ 2022 defense, and every one of those guys is unsigned beyond this year. The Eagles are 11-1 and their defense is...
