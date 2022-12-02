Lakers Fans React To 3 Trade Scenarios That May Happen Soon

While fans were fine with the idea of doing away with Kendrick Nunn, some of them hoped the Lakers wouldn't trade Patrick Beverley.

The Los Angeles Lakers made their trade intentions clear when they waived sharpshooter Matt Ryan after their win against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week, and fans have their share of comments on the upcoming trade news doing the rounds.

Prior to Ryan's cutting from the side , reports of Los Angeles looking at trading point guards Patrick Beverley, and Kendrick Nunn garnered some buzz.

Per The Athletic's Jovan Buha, this was one of the trade scenarios the front office was looking at.

The Lakers’ updated timeline on beginning to explore trade options is Dec. 15 and they are weighing three different paths, sources tell @jovanbuha : Trade Russell Westbrook Trade some combination of Pat Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and picks Two separate deals

The Lakers beat writer also added that sources had told him about the possibility of shipping Russell Westbrook , which had been one of the discussion points surrounding the team all season long.

Lakers Fans Share Their Thoughts On The Three Imminent Trade Scenarios

While nothing has been deemed concrete at the moment, the aforementioned trades will happen as the December 15 date looms large.

Some fans and analysts explored the possibility of adding players who would fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis after hearing the news.

I could be talked into those 2 being used for Turner. Then like Russ to hornets for something around Washington and Oubre?

2 separate deals has always made the most sense and been the best scenario, but I have no faith in them to pull it off lol

With the way Westbrook is playing, I get the logic. I don’t love it. But I get it

I'm genuinely attached to Bev at this point though. The guy is a culture setter and has instilled fight in this team, it breaks my heart that the Lakers have to see him go.

If the Bulls blow it up they need to get one of Zach or DeRozan with Caruso and Vucecvic or Patrick Williams.

All metrics say that the Lakers best bet is trade for Vuc and DeRozan. It would give them a 10+ WAR if that happens. But at the Bulls willing to blow it up?

If they're trading for DeRozan, they would obviously be sending out Westbrook. In terms of his role on the team, the team definitely should be trying to replace Westbrook. With Westbrook gone, they'll need someone who can playmake for the 2nd unit. Westbrook has many faults but in many games this season, the 2nd unit has looked alive around Westbrook.

Do not dare touch our king Austin Reaves.

Trade all three imo. If we want to be a serious basketball team we need more shooters and wings. Possibly a big too

Honestly not a fan of trading Pat Bev he’s important for the locker room

While Beverley and Nunn have had rather average runs this season, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers will retain the services of Russell Westbrook. He has been thriving in his role as the team's sixth man and seems to have rediscovered his mojo as a shooter.

All things considered, the Lakers will surely make some changes, even if the side has improved after losing their first five games. Whether it makes a difference remains to be seen.

