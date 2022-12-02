Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. met with the Cowboys on Monday and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team “enjoyed every minute” of the visit. Jones made those comments during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and said the two sides will continue to meet “to make sure we cover all the things that are important to him and important to us.” Among those things on the Cowboys side is Beckham’s health after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February.

11 HOURS AGO