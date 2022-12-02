Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Shanahan names Purdy throw that inspired confidence in 49ers QB
Brock Purdy passed his first NFL test with flying colors in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but there was one play that stood out above the rest to coach Kyle Shanahan. On a crucial third-and-10 from the 49ers' 35-yard line late in the second quarter, Purdy threw...
NBC Sports
Report: No foot surgery for Jimmy Garoppolo, could return in 7-8 weeks
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s season was over when he fractured his foot last Sunday, but the door may not be totally closed on a return. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that doctors have determined that Garoppolo does not have a Lisfranc injury and that he does not require surgery in order for the fracture to heal. The report adds that Garoppolo could return in seven-to-eight weeks if his rehab goes smoothly.
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports
Which teams may make a claim for Baker Mayfield?
The Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. All teams have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a waivers claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. It’s five games, at a total financial investment of $1.349 million. There are three categories of teams that could be...
NBC Sports
Panthers officially waive Baker Mayfield
The Baker Mayfield era in Carolina is officially over. Mayfield was waived on Monday morning in a move that ends his stay with the Panthers at 12 games. Mayfield started the first five of those games before an ankle injury knocked him out of the lineup and he made one more ineffective start in Week 11 to wrap up his on-field time with the team.
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
NBC Sports
What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints
There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G out with foot injury after being carted to locker room
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with a foot injury. Garoppolo was taken from the sideline to the Levi's Stadium locker room in a cart, and the 49ers initially listed him as questionable to return to action with an ankle injury before reclassifying it as a foot injury.
NBC Sports
Rams get Baker Mayfield on waivers
The rumors of Baker Mayfield heading to the Rams were true. Mayfield was awarded to the Rams on waivers today. He’ll reportedly fly to Los Angeles tonight and could play as soon as Thursday night for the Rams, who are desperate at the quarterback position with Matthew Stafford injured.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones “not confident at all” signing Odell Beckham Jr. without a workout
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. met with the Cowboys on Monday and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team “enjoyed every minute” of the visit. Jones made those comments during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and said the two sides will continue to meet “to make sure we cover all the things that are important to him and important to us.” Among those things on the Cowboys side is Beckham’s health after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February.
NBC Sports
Whitner argues Purdy offers everything 49ers thought Lance would
Trey Lance and Brock Purdy have plenty in common as two 22-year-old quarterbacks who play for the 49ers, though one was drafted No. 3 overall in 2021 and the other was picked dead last earlier this year. But NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner doesn’t think Purdy’s status as “Mr....
NBC Sports
Deebo hilariously trolls Mostert, Dolphins after Week 13 win
Deebo Samuel doesn’t miss many open opportunities on the football field with the 49ers, and the same can be said for the self-proclaimed “wide back” off the field. Samuel saw the perfect chance to sprinkle in a little pettiness after San Francisco’s 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
NBC Sports
How Shanahan initially reacted to Jimmy G's season-ending injury
Kyle Shanahan was presented with shocking news in the middle of the second quarter Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium. Jimmy Garoppolo, the veteran quarterback who has been with Shanahan through nearly his entire tenure as the 49ers' head coach, suffered a season-ending foot injury on a sack early in the 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
NBC Sports
Saints coach Dennis Allen on blowing lead to Buccaneers: “It stings, it sucks, it hurts”
Saints coach Dennis Allen was unsurprisingly unhappy after his team blew a 16-3 fourth-quarter lead and lost 17-3 to the Buccaneers on Monday night. “It sucks. It stings. It hurts,” Allen said. Allen said the game came down to a few plays the Saints didn’t make. “We didn’t...
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy: Every single week I prepare like I’m the starter
Brock Purdy is now the 49ers’ starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday, and he says he’s ready for it. Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant in this year’s NFL draft and had only played in mop-up duty until yesterday, said he has worked all season to have himself ready to go if called upon.
NBC Sports
49ers cautiously optimistic that Jimmy Garoppolo avoided Lisfranc injury
The 49ers already lost Trey Lance. Now, they won’t have Jimmy Garoppolo the rest of the way. Garoppolo is out for the season with a broken left foot. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan offered a bit of hopeful news Monday: Doctors don’t believe the quarterback has a Lisfranc injury.
NBC Sports
NFL warns teams about faking injuries
From time to time, defenses perhaps try to take the steam out of potent offenses that want to play with increased tempo by having one or more players pretend to be injured. The league office isn’t pretending to be unhappy about that. On Friday, the league office sent a...
NBC Sports
Brown gets last laugh on team that didn't want to pay him
All week, A.J. Brown tried to convince us it was just another game. Brown, in his first game against the team that didn’t want to pay him, lit up the Titans for 119 yards and two long touchdowns in the Eagles’ 35-10 demolition of the AFC South leaders at the Linc Sunday.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G seeking multiple opinions from foot specialists
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is scheduled to seek multiple opinions from foot specialists after sustaining a season-ending fracture on Sunday in the 49ers’ 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo left Levi’s Stadium after halftime on Sunday, but he was back inside the building in Santa Clara on Monday, 49ers...
NBC Sports
Missed holding calls fueled Buccaneers’ comeback
Yes, Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith was called twice for holding during the late Tampa Bay touchdown drives. But he should have been called for holding more than that. Smith was holding on pretty much every pass play down the stretch. Except, of course, when Brady got rid of the ball before Smith could actually do it.
