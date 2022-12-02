Read full article on original website
Related
Alex Jones claims he's broke and can't pay after shifting money out reach of Sandy Hook families
Alex Jones speaks to the media outside the Sandy Hook Trial in Waterbury, Connecticut (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images) Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections, according to new court filings revealed on Friday. According to Reuters, Jones' filing claims that he has up to $10 million in...
Alex Jones files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and lists the Sandy Hook parents he owes $1 billion to as his creditors
The move comes just months after he was ordered to pay $1 billion in compensatory damages to families of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting victims.
Ok Magazine
Ghislaine Maxwell's Conviction Appeal In Jeopardy As Ex-Husband Refuses To Cover $1 Million Legal Fees
Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team have been planning to appeal her conviction after being found guilty of on five out of six sex trafficking related charges, including: conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity; sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.
Names of eight Jeffery Epstein associates to be revealed following court order
Names of multiple "John Does" who have kept their identities under wraps in the aftermath of the court battle between an accuser of Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were ordered unsealed by a judge Friday.
MAGA-world keeps losing in its efforts to tie up Trump criminal probes in court
The former president sometimes called "Teflon Don" is learning that sometimes, the subpoenas do stick.
Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack
Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date. Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing. The stakes...
‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp
Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
Judge Orders Trump to Pay Stormy Daniels $54K in Attorney Fees, But Her Debt to Him Remains Far Greater
As Manhattan prosecutors reportedly renew their focus on a criminal investigation into Donald Trump, lawyers are closer to knowing the final tab for the litigation that first thrust the former president’s relationship with adult film star Stormy Daniels into the public spotlight. A judge in Los Angeles last week...
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Estranged Husband Refusing to Pay Legal Bills
Ghislaine Maxwell’s appeal attempt may be in the garbage as her estranged husband Scott Borgerson is reportedly failing to foot the bill for her legal fees. The 46-year-old tech entrepreneur allegedly failed to pay nearly $1 million in attorney bills for the convicted sex offender, despite holding the purse strings to a £20 million trust fund she set aside prior to her arrest. But the delay may force Maxwell to miss a January deadline to appeal her 20-year sentence, as the Colorado firm that defended her amid the trial, Morgan and Foreman, awaits a $900,000 check for their services. “He thinks if he drags it out, she will give him most of the money,” said one of Maxwell’s friends to the Daily Mail. “She is in jail... not much she can do from there.” Borgerson, who secretly married the socialite in 2019, refused to attend Maxwell’s court proceedings or visit her in the New York jail while she awaited her sentence for grooming and trafficking young girls to her former lover Jeffrey Epstein.Read it at The Daily Mail
Popculture
Anne Heche's Son Receives Great News in Latest Court Ruling
Anne Heche's eldest son has been fighting to be the permanent executor of his mother's estate, and he received some great news in the saga's latest court ruling. Homer Heche Laffoon has been granted his request and appointed him administrator and personal representative of the estate. Per court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, "the court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant" Laffoon's request and "is/are appointed [Administrator]/Personal Representative(s) of the Estate."
In a lawsuit between Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, judge unseals names of anonymous 'John Does'
One person who the judge said was a subject of "intense media speculation" will be allowed to keep their identity anonymous as they prepare an appeal.
Read what a judge told Elizabeth Holmes before sending her to prison for 11 years
U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of California Edward Davila sentenced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years in prison last week following a four-month trial in which a jury found Holmes guilty of defrauding investors at her blood-testing company. Below is a transcript of Davila's full remarks...
Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
Washington Examiner
Trump’s legal troubles: Where the Donald stands after special master smackdown
Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles have gotten more complicated following an appeals court shutting down a special master days after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel. An appeals court sided with the Justice Department on Thursday in reversing a district court appointment of a special master...
Second Oath Keepers sedition trial presents new challenges for prosecutors
One week after the historic seditious conspiracy conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, federal prosecutors will try to once again prove that other members of the far-right militia were planning to violently stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election.
Amber Heard calls Johnny Depp defamation verdict ‘chilling’ in new appeal
Amber Heard has filed an appeal after she lost a defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, calling the verdict "chilling" for women.
