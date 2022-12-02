ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lawsuit says DeSantis' migrant relocation is unconstitutional

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center has filed a federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron Desantis alleging that sending migrants seeking asylum to other states is unconstitutional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twuWs_0jVCedgS00
The Southern Poverty Law Center has sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for using Coronavirus recovery money to relocate migrant asylum seekers. The suit asserts the relocation is unconstitutional because it infringes upon the federal government's immigration system. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

The lawsuit asserts that DeSantis' action violates the Constitution's Supremacy Clause by "usurping the federal government's sole role in regulating and enforcing immigration law" in addition to the Fourteenth Amendment's Equal Protection Clause, "through its state-sponsored harassment of immigrants based on race, color, and national origin."

"This case is about the executive of one state infringing upon the federal government's immigration system by creating a separate, parallel immigration system," the lawsuit states.

SPLC senior supervising attorney Paul R. Chavez in a statement that the Constitution clearly expresses that "the sole and exclusive power to regulate immigration policy is granted to the federal government, not the states."

"The scheme by Gov. DeSantis and the State of Florida to use taxpayer funds for the "relocation" of "unauthorized aliens" is a blatant and unlawful attempt to harass immigrants at the state level. Florida's relocation program constitutes a discriminatory attack on immigrant communities and Gov. DeSantis' unconstitutional actions must be stopped," said Chavez.

The suit also names Jared W. Perdue, Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, in his official capacity as a defendant in the lawsuit.

In September DeSantis flew migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard without any warning or notice that they were coming.

A lawsuit was filed in September by Lawyers For Civil Rights that accused DeSantis of violating the migrant's civil rights by manipulating them with false promises and misrepresentations to get them to leave Florida.

The SPLC is being assisted in the new lawsuit by the Criminal Justice Institute of Harvard Law School and Leontire & Associates, P.C.

The plaintiffs in the suit are the Florida Immigrant Coalition, Americans for Immigrant Justice and Hope CommUnity Center. The suit alleges these groups have been harmed because they were forced to divert significant and scarce resources from their core missions to respond the migrant relocation program.

The suit challenges Section 185 of Florida's 2022 General Appropriations Act. The SPLC said that section of law creates an incoherent definition of "unauthorized alien" that's inconsistent with federal immigration laws.

DeSantis signed a budget that appropriated $12 million in funds from the federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund to the state department of transportation to pay for the relocation of the migrants.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2179

Joseph Wood
4d ago

So if Desantis’s relocation is unconstitutional how is Biden doing the same thing by shipping illegals to red states without even notifying the Governor of the state to make sure adequate facilities are available??

Reply(71)
303
rebel scum
4d ago

how's it unconstitutional when Joe Biden puts people on airplanes and flies them all over the country and drop some off in the middle of the night

Reply(9)
53
crazy world 1
4d ago

unless he handcuffed them to the bus what is illegal about I'm sure they all went on there willingly

Reply(114)
194
Related
Business Insider

'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis

DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Florida's attorney general says Americans from blue states are moving to the Sunshine State because it's tough on crime: 'It's not rocket science'

Florida AG Ashley Moody says Americans are moving to Florida because it's a law and order state. "People are watching and they understand that leadership matters," Moody said. Americans have flocked to the Sunshine State largely due to its relatively affordable housing. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says Americans from...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”

All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional

A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
GEORGIA STATE
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
GEORGIA STATE
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
493K+
Followers
69K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy