multifamilybiz.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three Luxury Rental Communities in Texas
DALLAS, TX - Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, the nation leading builder of luxury homes, and Equity Residential an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development, and management of residential rental properties located in and around dynamic cities, celebrated the groundbreaking of three new luxury rental communities totaling 1,053 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.
Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano
The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
The Hub, new food hall and outdoor venue, makes Texas debut in Allen
An entertainment venue that is described in a release as first-of-its-kind has opened in Allen: Called The Hub, it’s part of The Farm in Allen, the 135-acre mixed-use development from JaRyCo Development and original landowners Bob and Doris Johnson.The Hub is a three-acre open-air venue and 15,000-square foot indoor heated food hall with live music, outdoor movies, sports parties, and 23,000 square feet of restaurant space.There are at least 10 restaurant concepts listed on the website, with six currently open:Crave Roadside Sliders, doing slidersLocal Smoke BBQ, doing BBQ duhRepublic Kitchen & Bar, the local concept whose menu includes spicy fried...
WFAA
Mega-construction in DFW: Amount of new space planned could hold about 377 Super Walmarts
DALLAS — Remember the empty-shelves era of the pandemic? Some of you may still be finishing up all that toilet paper you hoarded. Well, guess what’s in short supply now?. Space to store "excess" materials and inventory that has been piling up. That’s because supply chains have gotten...
Dallas ghost kitchen to open spinoff in Fairview with innovative extras
A trend-setting ghost kitchen that's served many a meal to Dallas diners is expanding: Revolving Kitchen, a locally-owned outfit that first debuted in Garland in 2020, will spin off a second location in the northern 'burb of Fairview with some extra features that break the mold of the ghost kitchen concept.According to a release, it'll open at Fairview Town Center at 184 Town Place, in summer 2023.Revolving Kitchen is a commissary kitchen and virtual food hall founded by Tyler Shin, with a goal of helping food entrepreneurs start up a business. They rent out kitchens for private use on a...
H-E-B launches brand shop at Frisco location
H-E-B launched an official brand shop Dec. 6 at its store in Frisco. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) Starting Dec. 6, customers can find exclusive H-E-B-branded merchandise at the Frisco store, located at 4800 Main St. The H-E-B Brand Shop, which will be located on branded fixtures in store aisles, will feature about 60 different H-E-B-themed items, including T-shirts, socks, coffee mugs and shoes, according to a news release. Items from the brand shop will be available for purchase in the store, or via curbside or home delivery. H-E-B launched the brand shop in Kerrville last month in honor of the company’s 117th anniversary and plans to open more shops across the state. 469-473-4419.
virtualbx.com
Fort Worth Names Construction Firms for Convention Center Expansion
Feature Photo: Expansion of the Fort Worth Convention Center will take place in two phases, and the facility will remain operational during both. Image: City of Fort Worth. Fort Worth (Tarrant County) — The City of Fort Worth has selected three leading North Texas construction firms to lead the Fort Worth Convention Center’s expansion.
5 of the latest business permits filed in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth, including over $1M renovations to Carhartt in Northlake
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Want to read the latest development news in Keller, Roanoke, and Northlake? Find details on the five latest...
Historical theater reveals its renovation plan and more Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes info about your trash, a new free app from the city of Dallas to fight off cybersecurity threats, an update on a historical arts facility, and lots of news about freeways.Here's what's happening in Dallas this week:Trash dayMore than half of Dallas will have a new garbage and recycling collection day, beginning December 5. Sanitation has changed the schedule: Recycling and garbage collection are now happening five days a week instead of four, with workers working 8-hour days instead of 10-12 hours a day. Consult here to verify whether your trash day has...
Drive-thru restaurant in East Dallas dotes on Mexican-style street corn
A restaurant that's all about the elotes has opened in East Dallas: Called Locura, AKA Locura Small Bites, it's a woman-owned drive-thru spot whose signature is Mexican-style street corn, conveniently located just off I-30 at 3766 Samuell Blvd.Locura is from Laura Carrizales and Mel Arizpe, who initially opened this elote-centric concept in West Dallas in the former Trompo space on Singleton Boulevard in 2020.The restaurant did well until construction in the area started in 2021. A looming rent increase inspired them to relocate. In November, they moved into this new spot, a small stand across from Tenison Park.The building is...
Dallas Observer
West Dallas Community Members Walked Out of Meeting With Shingle Factory Reps
Community members in West Dallas have been trying to rid the area of a shingle manufacturing plant that has been there for over seven decades. This year, GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America and owner of the factory, said it would be willing to pack up shop, but not until 2029.
Dedicated volunteers extract Spaghetti Warehouse trolley from Dallas' West End
Thanks to a dedicated team of conservation-minded folks, the vintage trolley from the Spaghetti Warehouse in Dallas' West End has been moved to a temporary new home: in a warehouse at Orr-Reed Architectural Co., the salvage store just south of downtown Dallas, which will provide a safe space for the vehicle while it undergoes a restoration. A permanent home is still TBD, but Orr-Reed will be housing the trolley for at least the next 12 months. The trolley was one of the original streetcars that ran through East Dallas nearly a century ago. It surged to fame in 2019 when Spaghetti Warehouse...
Plano City Council approves no-parking zone by Preston Meadow Park
The section of Emerson Drive adjacent to Preston Meadow Park will become a no-parking zone. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Plano City Council approved a no-parking zone next to Preston Meadow Park during its Nov. 28 meeting. Due to concerns about emergency vehicle access during peak park usage, council passed an ordinance...
dallasexpress.com
New PGA Resort Coming Soon
The new Omni PGA Frisco Resort will house more than two new championship golf courses. The resort, the largest currently under construction in the country, seeks to create an entertainment district around the sport of golf. The $520 million development is a four-part project led by a public-private partnership between...
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
New brunch spot opens in west Frisco
Days Brunch Cafe opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Days Brunch Cafe opened in November at 2552 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. The restaurant serves brunch and lunch with menu items that include waffles, French toast, pancakes, eggs Benedict, omelets, quinoa breakfast bowls, spicy poke rice bowls, bulgogi rice bowls, Philly cheesesteaks and more. 856-906-1585. www.instagram.com/daysbrunchcafe.
A North Texas winter wonderland! This Arlington store is the largest Christmas decor store in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t been to Decorator’s Warehouse in Arlington, shame on you!. Dave Hanson, a Michigan native, started the business in 1989, and he wanted to create a Christmas getaway to make people smile. “This is one of my favorite things in this business....
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: George Fuller, Mayor, City of McKinney
December 2022 — Invest: was joined by George Fuller, mayor of the City of McKinney, to discuss how the county seat is developing with an eye on tech and creating a community that is affordable and attractive to a new generation. “As a municipality, we can’t dictate what happens in the private market, but we can incentivize it,” he said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Consumers: Hotel Changed ‘Confirmed' Reservations
NBC 5 Responds to two North Texas consumers who say their plans for a star-studded weekend in Frisco are in flux. They learned their confirmed hotel reservations changed. Read on for what happened and what you should know when you book. RESERVATIONS MOVED TO ANOTHER HOTEL. When the Academy of...
DFW Rents Are Cooling Down And A New Dip Is On Its Way, Study Says
It’s been a rough couple of years for renters in the DFW area, but according to recent studies, a market dip is on its way. The rental market’s slow season is starting as winter approaches with the national index falling 1% in November, the third month in a row to see a decline in rents and the largest single-month dip since 2017, according to Apartment List.
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
