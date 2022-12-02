ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keshia Knight Pulliam announces baby number two with husband Brad James

By Tonya Pendleton
 Dec. 2 (UPI)

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is expecting her second child. She announced the news on her Instagram account on Thursday following an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show .

Keshia Knight Pulliam arrives at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles in February 2012. The actress announced she's expecting her second child, the first with husband Brad James. File Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI

Knight Pulliam has a daughter, Ella, 5, with ex-husband Ed Hartwell. This is her first child with her second husband, actor Brad James.

The 43-year-old actress has been busy of late, hosting the Married at First Sight after shows and gearing up for her latest Christmas movie, A New Orleans Noel which debuts on Lifetime at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 3.

She and James co-star with Patti Labelle as architects both hired to work on the home renovation for praline icon Loretta Harrison, a real-life figure played by Labelle. Sparks fly and the two are soon falling in love.

"I'm one of those warm and fuzzy people for whom Christmas represents energy, excitement, fun and family," Pulliam told Nola.com recently. "In fact, even though I'm up in Canada now, shooting on another project, I'll have someone else decorate while I'm gone, because I love coming home to that holiday spirit."

The former Cosby Show star has made a name for herself in Christmas films, starring in three Yuletide-themed TV movies prior to this one. She and James met on the set of another TV movie, Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta where they played brother and sister, and married in 2021.

Pulliam did not announce due date, gender, or name in the announcement.

