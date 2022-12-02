In photos: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward attend 'Empire of Light' premiere
Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward and more attended the premiere of romance drama "Empire of Light" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 1, 2022. The film, from writer and director Sam Mendes, takes place in an English seaside town in the early 1980s. Colman portrays Hilary who starts to train Ward's Stephen at a movie theater as they develop a romance.
Olivia Colman (L) and Micheal Ward attend the premiere of "Empire of Light" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 1, 2022.
Colman.
Ward.
Star Colin Firth.
Firth (R) and writer Maggie Cohn.
Star Toby Jones.
Star Tanya Moodie.
Writer and director Sam Mendes.
Colman (L) and Toby Jones.
Firth (L) and Colman.
