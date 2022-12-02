ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

In photos: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward attend 'Empire of Light' premiere

 4 days ago

Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward and more attended the premiere of romance drama "Empire of Light" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 1, 2022. The film, from writer and director Sam Mendes, takes place in an English seaside town in the early 1980s. Colman portrays Hilary who starts to train Ward's Stephen at a movie theater as they develop a romance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19PdrL_0jVCe3Bf00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Olivia Colman (L) and Micheal Ward attend the premiere of "Empire of Light" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., on December 1, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MG7qh_0jVCe3Bf00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Colman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iO2oq_0jVCe3Bf00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Ward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjojU_0jVCe3Bf00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Star Colin Firth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DZ62_0jVCe3Bf00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Firth (R) and writer Maggie Cohn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoROf_0jVCe3Bf00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Star Toby Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wilce_0jVCe3Bf00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Star Tanya Moodie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6iKL_0jVCe3Bf00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Writer and director Sam Mendes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XpbI6_0jVCe3Bf00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Colman (L) and Toby Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUlYe_0jVCe3Bf00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Firth (L) and Colman.

