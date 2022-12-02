ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville man faces a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge in connection of fatal altercation in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE – A 32-year-old Sayreville man is facing a charge of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in connection with the fatal altercation that resulted in the death of a Middletown man in a parking lot on Perrine Road, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie

BRICK TOWNSHIP – A New Jersey school teacher who was a recipient of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s Educator of the Year award in 2017 was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police found over 100 sick and mistreated animals in a home she shared with another woman. Over 180 dogs and cats were rescued from an illegal puppy mill operating out of a residence on Arrowhead Park Driver in Brick Township on Friday. Two women and their 16-year-old child were all charged. Police said conditions inside the home were so bad that a HAZMAT team was required to The post Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Cops looking for shooter who injured N.J. teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help after a 16-year-old was shot and injured in Edgewater Park on Thursday night. The teen was shot in one of his legs on the 200 block of Ivy Road just before 10:30 p.m., the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
EDGEWATER PARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘I killed this man, I don’t regret it’: Staten Island man allegedly made stunning confession in fatal stabbing of senior

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 44-year-old man from Charleston showed no remorse when he allegedly confessed to the brutal stabbing that ended the life of 72-year-old Eugene Reba. Based on information in the criminal complaint, Seneca Morciglio in accused of fatally attacking Reba up to four...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man dies in shooting

An Atlantic City man has been identified as the victim in a shooting Monday night. Timothy Council Jr. , 27, was wounded in a shooting just before 11 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The ShotSpotter audio gunshot-detection system at 655 Absecon Blvd., at the High Gate.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement

Editor’s note: This story was originally date-lined Howell, NJ incorrectly. It has since been corrected to Howell, MI. HOWELL TOWNSHIP, MI – A 59-year-old woman who was the focus of a township-wide search over the past five days has been found. Police said Kelly Dorsey, 59, went missing on September 4th. A community-wide search was conducted over the next five days. On September 9th, she was found dead in a friend’s basement laundry room. She was found at around 8:30 am by the friend, whose name was not released. Police said Dorsey entered the man’s home and went to the The post Missing Howell woman found dead in friend’s basement appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing

A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
CAMDEN, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

SHOCKING: Ocean County Employee Put Up Skit Poking Fun at Jews in Lakewood, Former Employee Alleges [UPDATE – COUNTY INVESTIGATING] [PHOTO]

An Ocean County employee allegedly poked fun of Jews during a skit he put up in an Ocean County garage, a former County employee who witnessed the event recently revealed. On January 30, 2018 Arthur Reece, who at the time was in charge of the roads in Lakewood, Jackson and Plumsted, allegedly put on a skit in the Plumsted garage.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Man Sentenced In Brutal Ocean County Hotel Stabbing

TOMS RIVER – A man has been sentenced to 15 years in New Jersey State Prison after stabbing a woman multiple times, police said. Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville, previously pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder, in connection with an incident that occurred at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Toms River on March 3, 2021.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YAHOO!

Monroe Police investigates four drug-related deaths

Monroe Police are investigating four drug-related deaths that occurred over the weekend. According to a press release, authorities believe the overdoses are related to fentanyl. Detectives are working to track down the source of the drugs, but in the interim are warning citizens of the deadly effects of this particular...
