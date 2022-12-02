Tony Mowbray calms fears over Man Utd recalling Amad Diallo early

Are Sunderland worried about Man Utd recalling Amad Diallo?

Tony Mowbray has calmed fears about Manchester United recalling Amad Diallo from his loan spell at Sunderland early.

Reports came out of Manchester last week that Man Utd were considering bringing the Ivorian back to old Trafford in January to help them in the second half of the Premier League season.

Mowbray, though, has explained why he feels there is little for Sunderland fans to worry about there.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Millwall game, Mowbray said: "We'll have to wait and see what happens, but we're not sitting here at the moment thinking, 'Oh, Man United are going to take him back in January because he's going to go and make a massive impact for them'. I think Man United are in an alright place aren't they?

"They're doing okay. They've got a young Argentinian lad [Alejandro Garnacho] coming through who's been scoring a few goals for them, and I'm sure they'll be wanting to give him a chance.

"[Christian] Eriksen obviously looks really talented, and their midfield has been shaken up a little bit. They started with Fred and [Scott] McTominay, but now you've got lots of different options with the likes of Casemiro, Antony and [Bruno] Fernandes as well.

"I guess the point I'm trying to make is that I'm not sure he's going to be going back."

Amad’s impact at Sunderland has certainly been impressive. He has scored three goals in his last five matches and have been nominated for Championship player of the month for November.

He is clearly enjoying his football, so much so that Mowbray thinks Amad wouldn’t even want to go back to Man Utd at the moment anyway.

"If he was to go back, then I'm not sure he’d be going back to play, and surely at the age the boy is, he needs to play," Mowbray said. “He's doing that here, and I think this is a great vehicle for him to be showcasing his talent.

"He's helping our team to be successful, and he's showcasing his talent to Man United. I know he's enjoying it - you can see that by the smile on his face every day now, as opposed to a month ago, when he was quite a shy, introverted individual.

"Now, his talent is flourishing and he's enjoying himself, and I'm sure he's not in any rush to go back."

ALSO READ: Tony Mowbray explains how Sunderland 'monster' injured him: 'He smashed into me!'