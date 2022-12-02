What is so mind boggling is that until he signed off on oil production here we were all able to live so much better. I guess mist dint understand how that one thing has massively affected so much more than just the cost of gas at the pump. Most people have no clue just how many things are made from petroleum. Budenomics is killing us and he's so clueless.
The writer of the story got it WRONG!!!! The Keystone has been operational for 12 years, and NOTHING was ever said about IT, until people started getting it mixed up with the all NEW Keystone XL, which is the one causing all the political issues!! They were going to be 2 totally SEPARATE pipelines owned by TransCanada. XL was strictly for export.
The Green New Deal worshipers kids/grandkids will have to deal with massive battery waste and the loss of our rainforests due to mineral mining. They BETTER figure out how to live on Mars ...
Related
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
North Dakota oil and gas mineral rights valued at nearly $3 billion
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips challenged over ‘secretive’ tax practices
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years
Biden administration quietly approves huge Texas oil export project
Oil industry exec rips Biden's 'willy-nilly' energy policy, warns of another 'major' crisis in next few weeks
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Axios
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 199