Broncos prepared to face 'unbelievably dynamic' Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Denver Broncos will face a tough test on Sunday when they go on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens and superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Denver has witnessed firsthand what Jackson is capable of — he’s 2-0 against the Broncos in his career with no turnovers in either of those contests.

“It’s tough,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said of facing the elusive QB. “He does it at a high, high level week in and week out. I can remember preparing for that game last year and looking at all the exotic runs that they do and the personnel that they bring in. …. We have to come in and we have to stop the run. It makes it that much harder when you have a quarterback that can create explosive runs in the run game as well.”

Jackson is arguably the best running quarterback in the NFL, but he’s also a threat to hurt teams through the air. He has completed 62.1% of his passes for 2,231 yards this season with 17 touchdowns while adding 755 yards and three more scores on the ground.

“He’s unbelievably dynamic,” Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “When he has the ball in the space, he’s always going to try to get that extra yard. He’s got the ability to — sometimes he will lower his shoulder, and at the same time, he will make you miss.

“He’s a quick, accurate quarterback, too, so he can also drop back and throw with the play-action. He’s been spectacular, we’ve all seen him.”

Sunday’s game will begin at 11 a.m. MT on CBS (view the TV map).

