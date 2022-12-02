Jennifer Aniston Spills the Beans on 'Signature Salad' She Ate Every Day

Everyone is obsessed with this salad.

If you’re anything like us, we enjoy a delicious salad. Salads are fantastic because they taste yummy but also provide nutrients our bodies need. But did you know regular people, you and me, aren’t the only ones who like salads?

TikTok content creator @Allure shared an interview with actress Jennifer Aniston to discuss her Signature Salad . It looks terrific. Everyone is obsessed with this salad.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Jennifer Aniston’s Signature Salad is yummy and very easy to make. This recipe is for you if you want to get a taste of what the Friends celebrity enjoys eating. To make the signature salad, you will need Iceberg lettuce, garbanzo beans, chopped tomatoes, salami, crunchy turkey bacon, chicken, and pecorino cheese. You can top it with Italian dressing or whichever dressing you prefer.

We love the recipe for Jennifer Aniston’s Signature Salad. But how did the TikTok viewers respond? Let’s find out now. User @Lindsey Jens exclaimed, “She’s such an icon! Always looked up to Jennifer Aniston!” @Kevin wrote, “I love that she cleared this up! I seriously wondered how anyone knew what her salad preference was! I love her.” @Dee Kay said, “She is so gorgeous. I’ve always loved her. She’s aging so beautifully.” @readynow5555 exclaimed, “I want this salad!” @Jjj61016 joked, 'Rachel: Now, what exactly is in a cobb salad?' I'm just kidding. @Rachel Canon mentioned, “I’m sad it doesn’t have feta and pistachios.”

We always tell you to make a recipe your own. Switch up whatever you want if something is missing. Toss out whatever you don’t want to eat. If you enjoyed the video and want more content visit @Allure’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll find.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !