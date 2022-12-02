ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Santa Speedo Sprint returning to Albany for its 17th year

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Santa Speedo Sprint is returning to Lark Street. Now in its 17th year, the event will be taking place on December 10.

The sprint is an 800-meter run which starts at 2 p.m. While you can wear a speedo for the race, it is not required.

The event is hosted by the Albany Society for the Advancement of Philanthropy. The net proceeds from the Santa Speedo Sprint will benefit the Albany Damien Center and the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Medical Center.

You can buy tickets or donate on the Eventbrite website . You can register at Oh Bar or LionHeart starting at 11 a.m. the day of the race.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

