Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
WGME
Program pairs lonely older Mainers with cats that need homes
DEXTER, Maine (BDN) -- A new adoption program that aims to boost the well-being of seniors who live alone pairs them with cats in need of homes. Furever Friends, a project created by the Dexter Age Friendly Community, received a $5,000 grant from the Maine Community Foundation this summer and launched in October. The program has connected seven area seniors with cats and plans to make more matches.
wabi.tv
PetSmart and NFR Maine spread canine Christmas cheer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Santa Paws came to Bangor Sunday to spread some canine Christmas cheer!. PetSmart partnered with nonprofit organization North Florida Rescue Maine (NFR Maine) to host this event. Community members were invited to come and get their family portraits (pooches included!) with Santa Paws and gift-wrapping by donation, with NFR Maine calendars and blankets for sale.
Elderly Man Crashes His Truck Through Maine Dollar Tree Injuring 5 People
Five people have been injured following an incident at an Ellsworth Dollar General on Monday. According to WGME 13, an elderly Maine man, 80, was attempting to park his truck in a spot outside of the Dollar General store when the truck suddenly accelerated and crashed through the front of the store, subsequently injuring five people.
The Brewer Walgreens is Doing It’s Best Auburn Walmart Imitation
It was bound to happen up here sooner or later. First and foremost, accidents happen and there's no shame to be had here... That said, this seems to be a thing here in Maine. For some reason, there's a pole in the parking lot at the Auburn Walmart that is the stuff of legend at this point. It just claimed another victim last week. And as scary as some of these photos look, I imagine it's mostly damage to the vehicles. Parking lots aren't high speed places typically.
Bangor Police K9 Raye Sniffs Out Drugs and Firearms in a Vehicle
Who's a good dog? Raye, that's who, a Bangor police K9 who recently sniffed out drugs and firearms during a traffic stop. I've written some posts about a certain Maine Warden Service K9, who has a stellar record of finding people who are lost. And now it's time to heap some praise on a four-legged member of the Bangor Police Department. K9 Raye and handler Officer Reynolds had a successful search of a vehicle recently that's deserving of that praise.
Orono’s ‘Stillwater River Trail’ Holiday Lights Display To Open This Week
Started as a way to social distance but still enjoy a holiday lights adventure, the "Stillwater River Trail" Holiday Lights Display will open for its 3rd year this Wednesday, and organizers are saying this year it's bigger and better than ever!. Located near Brown's Beach off of Bennoch Rd in...
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
This Pretty Kitty, Potato, I Looking For A Forever Home
Our Pet of the Week this week is a pretty kitty named Potato. According to Annie Chalmers, the Medical Tech at the SPCA of Hancock County, this gal is great and deserves a good home. "Potato is a cute 3-year-old short-haired tuxedo cat. She has brilliant green eyes and a...
Car Repairs in Maine are The Cheapest in The Country
Although we don’t have winter weather in the Bangor area yet, actual winter is coming soon. And who would bet against winter weather being on the way as well?. This is the time of the year to make sure our vehicles are ready for what's on the horizon. Some...
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, Maine
Hanging out with your kids or family in town for a visit to downtown Bangor, ME? Do you hate to cook or often sleep late on weekends but want to ensure your kids start the day with a great meal?
penbaypilot.com
Restorative Justice Project Maine announces training opportunities for Winter 2023
Since 2005, the Restorative Justice Project Maine has offered restorative processes to juveniles and adults involved in the legal system, inviting the community to hold them accountable for their actions, giving voice to those who have been harmed, and creating pathways for amends, restitution and the repair of damaged relationships.
themainewire.com
Bangor Struggling to Clean Up All the Needles Government Is Handing Out
Maine’s needle exchange program requires users to turnover one used needle in order to get one clean needle. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order ending the 1-to-1 redemption of needles, meaning the State was actually funding the introduction of new needles into drug-using communities without taking dirty needles off the streets.
Bangor Humane Society Shares Very Disturbing Story of 3 Dogs
Warning: Your emotions are gonna run the gamut but in the end, all will be well. This is a story of the good things that the Bangor Humane Society does in our community. And it begins with questions: How did it happen? Why did it happen? How can we prevent it from happening again? But that's not the point of this story.
wabi.tv
Festival of Lights Parade returns to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 24 hours after its original start date, the Festival of Lights Parade returned. Rain and wind in Saturday’s forecast led organizers to make the switch. The change in dates didn’t keep the crowds away. TV5 was among the parade participants including Jon Small and...
foxbangor.com
7 sent to hospital after truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH– Five people inside the Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth as well as two people in a truck that crashed into the store have been taken to the hospital. At approximately 1:45, police say that a truck crashed through the glass front doors and windows coming to a stop approximately twenty feet inside the store.
wabi.tv
Police searching for man who robbed Waterville bank
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man that robbed the Camden National Bank in Waterville Tuesday morning. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the bank on Main Street. The man is described as 5′9″ to 5′10″ wearing a green winter jacket and a black mask....
truecountry935.com
Enfield Man Killed in Bangor Crash
On Friday night, Dec. 2, police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash at Exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck a pedestrian who was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp. The pedestrian was 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield. The preliminary investigation indicates Hersey ran out of gas and exited the vehicle to walk to Union St. Hersey was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up when he was struck by Pelletier’s vehicle. Pelletier immediately called 911 and Bangor Rescue transported Hersey to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation does not show any impairment or distraction issues with Pelletier. A full investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed once completed. The exit was shut down to traffic for several hours. The Bangor Police Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
A New Program in Bangor Hopes to Help the Homeless Find Rentals
The Landlord Liason project aims to encourage landlords to rent to people experiencing homelessness through financial and mediator support. Two things in Bangor are certain. First, the city has a huge homeless population and too many of them are facing a winter on the streets. And second, there's a housing shortage and that's contributing to a hike in the cost of rent and making it impossible for people experiencing homelessness to find a place to live. But, in addition to the financial challenges for potential renters, landlords are often reluctant to rent to these folks for a variety of reasons, including possible drug use, and damage caused by people with mental health issues.
foxbangor.com
New patient rules for visitors at Northern Light EMMC
BANGOR- Some good news for patients and families at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The hospital has announced an expanded visitation schedule for the foreseeable future. Adult inpatients can have 2 visitors between the hours of 8am to 8pm. End of life patients can have 2 visitors...
wabi.tv
Bangor has a new spot for nostalgia
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Harlow Street in Bangor, there is a hidden gem where you could find...well...more hidden gems. White Lobster Vintage opened this fall, and is ready for holiday shopping. It offers a carefully selected stock of clothing, sneakers, and memorabilia. From various series of Jordan’s, to shirts,...
Comments / 1