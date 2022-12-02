ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blood, Sweat and Tears behind UTSA's title

If you weren't able to get on the field after UTSA's Conference USA-clinching win against North Texas, it was quite the emotional scene. In a season where UTSA had to replace key players seemingly by the week, in the end nothing could stop the Roadrunners from a repeat. Cameos by Ken Robinson, Cade Collenback, Trey Moore, Oscar Cardenas, Brendan Brady and more.
San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2023

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 class of inductees. Devin Brown played for UTSA and San Antonio Spurs. Also making the cut were Olympic track and field coach Rose Monday; PGA champion golfer Jimmy Walker; DI tennis champion and coach Emilie Burrer Foster; and champion volleyball coach Wanda Bingham.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Prosper vs. Duncanville, Saturday, 4pm, Ford Stadium in Dallas. North Shore vs. Austin Westlake, Saturday, 3pm, Rice Stadium in Houston. Denton Guyer vs. DeSoto, Saturday, 2pm, Ford Center in Frisco. Katy vs. Austin Vandegrift, Saturday, 1pm, Alamo Dome in San Antonio. CLASS 5A DIVISION I. Aledo vs. Longview, Saturday, 2pm,...
UTSA Headed To The Cure Bowl

UTSA play their final game of the 2022 season in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida, the school announced on Sunday. The Roadrunners accepted the invitation on Sunday as they gathered together for the first time since winning the Conference USA Championship on Friday night. “We’re excited,”...
Conference USA Football 2022: Bowl Notes, Championship Game

UAB Miami (OH) Bahamas Bowl 11:30 pm ET Dec. 16. WKU So. Alabama New Orleans Bowl 9:00 pm ET Dec. 21. For the second time in as many years, UTSA is the Conference USA champ. The Roadrunners blew past North Texas, 48-27 before a raucous crowd at the Alamodome. Quarterback Frank Harris took home MVP honors after completing 32-of-37 passes for 341 yards and a mind-boggling five touchdown passes. He added 49 rushing yards on 16 carries, too.
Boerne cruises past Calallen, improves to 14-0; Poth edges Tidehaven; Wimberley set to face Cuero in State Semifinals

With Brennan, Smithson Valley and Shiner all bowing out, four teams from the greater San Antonio area are now two wins away from securing a UIL State title. Boerne is currently enjoying a level of success their program has never experienced before, while Poth is one win away from their first berth in the state championship game since the tail end of Lyndon B. Johnson’s Presidency. On the other side of that coin, Wimberley and Cuero have both been there and done that. Each have multiple state titles on their respective resumes and want to add another.
Texas State’s New Football Head Coach

The Texas State Bobcats will be getting a new head coach. G.J. Kinne will be the team’s new coach, announced Don Coryell, director of athletics for Texas State, in a press release. Kinne, who will be the 21st head coach in the program’s history, is considered the architect of...
VALERO ALAMO BOWL 2022: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

SAN ANTONIO – The Longhorns are coming back to San Antonio. No. 20 Texas will take on No. 12 Washington in this year’s Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamdome on Dec 29 at 8 p.m. This marks the 6th all-time Alamo Bowl appearance for the Longhorns and the first under head coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas is 4-1 in their last five appearances. The Longhorns defeated Colorado 55-23 in their most recent appearance in 2020.
World's Largest Cowboy Boots in San Antonio

Wade's Boots Were Moved To San Antonio After A Year Of Living In Washington, D.C. Wade's boots were initially intended for display in Washington, D.C., but they were soon transferred to San Antonio, Texas. Wade was a second cousin of Roy Rogers, and his family often moved for his father's job as a hotel manager. He was a pioneer of cowboy funk art. His boots were made from recycled materials. The sculpture is now a fixture in San Antonio.
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio

If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
