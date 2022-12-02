Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman Stabs 42-Year-Old Boyfriend Multiple Times for 'Not Helping With Bills'Briana B.San Antonio, TX
The 8 highest ranked coffee shops in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
UTSA Quarterback to make announcement on his future following C-USA Championship victory
SAN ANTONIO – UTSA quarterback Frank Harris is set to make a major announcement on his future Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Harris will speak from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Northwest Center Building, located at 7550 W. Interstate 10. Bexar County officials are anticipated to attend...
San Antonio native wins $100K in Dr Pepper College Football competition
"This tuition will help me and my fellow winners achieve our academic dreams."
Alamodome to host four Texas high school football semifinals this week
Boerne is representing San Antonio-area schools at the Alamodome this weekend.
foxsanantonio.com
The Blood, Sweat and Tears behind UTSA's title
If you weren't able to get on the field after UTSA's Conference USA-clinching win against North Texas, it was quite the emotional scene. In a season where UTSA had to replace key players seemingly by the week, in the end nothing could stop the Roadrunners from a repeat. Cameos by Ken Robinson, Cade Collenback, Trey Moore, Oscar Cardenas, Brendan Brady and more.
tpr.org
UTSA leaders call on students to pack their bags for Florida bowl game
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. UTSA leaders asked Roadrunner fans to pack their bags for the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 16.
KENS 5
San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 class of inductees. Devin Brown played for UTSA and San Antonio Spurs. Also making the cut were Olympic track and field coach Rose Monday; PGA champion golfer Jimmy Walker; DI tennis champion and coach Emilie Burrer Foster; and champion volleyball coach Wanda Bingham.
kwhi.com
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Prosper vs. Duncanville, Saturday, 4pm, Ford Stadium in Dallas. North Shore vs. Austin Westlake, Saturday, 3pm, Rice Stadium in Houston. Denton Guyer vs. DeSoto, Saturday, 2pm, Ford Center in Frisco. Katy vs. Austin Vandegrift, Saturday, 1pm, Alamo Dome in San Antonio. CLASS 5A DIVISION I. Aledo vs. Longview, Saturday, 2pm,...
247Sports
UTSA Headed To The Cure Bowl
UTSA play their final game of the 2022 season in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida, the school announced on Sunday. The Roadrunners accepted the invitation on Sunday as they gathered together for the first time since winning the Conference USA Championship on Friday night. “We’re excited,”...
attheroost.com
Conference USA Football 2022: Bowl Notes, Championship Game
UAB Miami (OH) Bahamas Bowl 11:30 pm ET Dec. 16. WKU So. Alabama New Orleans Bowl 9:00 pm ET Dec. 21. For the second time in as many years, UTSA is the Conference USA champ. The Roadrunners blew past North Texas, 48-27 before a raucous crowd at the Alamodome. Quarterback Frank Harris took home MVP honors after completing 32-of-37 passes for 341 yards and a mind-boggling five touchdown passes. He added 49 rushing yards on 16 carries, too.
KSAT 12
Boerne cruises past Calallen, improves to 14-0; Poth edges Tidehaven; Wimberley set to face Cuero in State Semifinals
With Brennan, Smithson Valley and Shiner all bowing out, four teams from the greater San Antonio area are now two wins away from securing a UIL State title. Boerne is currently enjoying a level of success their program has never experienced before, while Poth is one win away from their first berth in the state championship game since the tail end of Lyndon B. Johnson’s Presidency. On the other side of that coin, Wimberley and Cuero have both been there and done that. Each have multiple state titles on their respective resumes and want to add another.
dallasexpress.com
Texas State’s New Football Head Coach
The Texas State Bobcats will be getting a new head coach. G.J. Kinne will be the team’s new coach, announced Don Coryell, director of athletics for Texas State, in a press release. Kinne, who will be the 21st head coach in the program’s history, is considered the architect of...
KSAT 12
VALERO ALAMO BOWL 2022: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington
SAN ANTONIO – The Longhorns are coming back to San Antonio. No. 20 Texas will take on No. 12 Washington in this year’s Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamdome on Dec 29 at 8 p.m. This marks the 6th all-time Alamo Bowl appearance for the Longhorns and the first under head coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas is 4-1 in their last five appearances. The Longhorns defeated Colorado 55-23 in their most recent appearance in 2020.
Here are the new stores that opened in the San Antonio area this year
Have you been to pOpshelf yet?
KSAT 12
Red Hot Chili Peppers to make stop in San Antonio on 2023 tour
SAN ANTONIO – The Red Hot Chili Peppers are stopping in San Antonio along their Global Stadium 2023 Tour. The renowned rock band will perform in the Alamo City on May 17 at the Alamodome, according to the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s site. The Global Stadium 2023 Tour...
KSAT 12
Bahama Bucks is giving away shaved ice on Tuesday for ‘Free Sno Day’
SAN ANTONIO – Bahama Bucks is celebrating “the Coolest Day of the Year” by giving guests free shaved ice. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, people can get a free Sno of up to 12 ounces at participating Bahama Bucks locations. Add-ons can be purchased for an additional charge.
eastcoasttraveller.com
World's Largest Cowboy Boots in San Antonio
Wade's Boots Were Moved To San Antonio After A Year Of Living In Washington, D.C. Wade's boots were initially intended for display in Washington, D.C., but they were soon transferred to San Antonio, Texas. Wade was a second cousin of Roy Rogers, and his family often moved for his father's job as a hotel manager. He was a pioneer of cowboy funk art. His boots were made from recycled materials. The sculpture is now a fixture in San Antonio.
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
The local’s guide to internet service in the San Antonio area
Learn everything you need to know about internet in the San Antonio area, including speeds, prices, and connection types.
Comments / 1