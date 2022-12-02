ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates & live streams - State Finals

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

Get the latest Minnesota high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 state champions are crowned

It is officially state championship week in Minnesota! The 2022 MSHSL state finals kick off Friday (December 2) and continue Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

You can follow all of this week's MSHSL state championship action on SBLive Minnesota , including live Minnesota high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For complete statewide results, bookmark our Minnesota high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MINNESOTA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AAAAAA SCOREBOARD | CLASS AAAAA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AAAA SCOREBOARD | CLASS AAA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AA SCOREBOARD | CLASS A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Minnesota high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Minnesota:

Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl power rankings

Minnesota high school football recaps and photos from the state semifinals

Full football coverage on SBLive Minnesota

