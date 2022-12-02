Nobody with “the luxury of hindsight” would repeat the government’s £120m festival of Brexit project, the culture secretary has admitted.Speaking at a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Michelle Donelan was told that the event, officially known as Unboxed: Creativity in the UK, had been a “monumental cock-up”.Ms Donelan, who was appointed to her role by Rishi Sunak in September, took the opportunity to distance herself from the project and admitted there were “shortfalls” and “lessons learnt”.“As you know that that initiative was developed and thought of as a concept years ago, and it was drawing its conclusion when I entered the...

