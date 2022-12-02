Read full article on original website
Virginia’s small businesses to receive up to $230 million in credit support
Virginia has been approved for up to $230 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program funding. SSBCI is facilitated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and will accelerate the formation and growth of entrepreneurial businesses in the Commonwealth. The funding, according to a press release, provides additional...
Chesapeake Bay conservation effort draws millions in grant funding
The Chesapeake Bay watershed in Virginia will be supported by more than $13 million in grant awards for restoration and conservation. More than $12 million in matching contributions of 35 grants will generate a total conservation impact of more than $26 million, according to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF). Funding will support innovative and community-led approaches to reduce pollution to local rivers and streams, restore habitats and improve rural and urban communities across the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Projects will emphasize partnerships and collaborative approaches as central to effective local and regional ecosystem restoration efforts and engagement of local communities in the planning, design and implementation of restoration and conservation efforts.
Virginia commission makes policy recommendations for combatting antisemitism
Virginia helped breathe new life into antisemitism with the “Jew will not replace us” neo-Nazi rally on Grounds at the University of Virginia in 2017. On Monday, a state commission appointed by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to combat the hate issued its final report, with its recommendations including efforts to bolster K-12 education on the Holocaust and Judaism, increase hate crime reporting and data collection, and prevent state agencies from contracting with companies that have taken antisemitic positions.
Roanoke eighth-grader and Chesterfield sophomore win Veterans Day essay contest
An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County are first-place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. Mason Bibby, who attends North Cross School in Roanoke, and Katie Wittenbraker, a student at Monacan High School, were announced as the...
Richmond: VMHC launching new exhibit exploring Virginia’s role in mission to the moon
NASA’s historic Artemis I mission is coming to an end as the unmanned space capsule is returning to Earth but it marks the beginning of a possible return of astronauts to the moon. The capsule had 16 cameras on board to document the trip. While Artemis I’s journey is...
Gas prices below $3 a gallon in some areas: Everybody could be there by Christmas
I drove by two gas stations in Waynesboro yesterday and saw $2.99 a gallon on the big overhead sign, beating the forecast for $3 a gallon gas by Christmas by three whole weeks. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said Monday the national average could be below...
