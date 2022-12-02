Read full article on original website
mynspr.org
Police officer incentives | Gray wolf comeback | Mild fire season
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Dec. 6. Chico City Council considers raising police officer signing bonuses. The Chico City Council today is set to decide whether to adopt an agreement raising signing bonuses for newly hired lateral police officers — meaning those with experience — from $10,000 to $40,000. The agreement between the city and the Chico Police Officers Association bargaining group notes the Police Department has experienced recruitment and retention issues for qualified officers.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada City resident guilty of driving on protected land
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - A Nevada City resident has been found guilty of driving on protected land within the Tahoe National Forest. The resident, who was not identified, was driving in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as a habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, an endangered species in California, and one of concern for the federal government.
mynspr.org
Valley’s Edge moves forward | PG&E settlement tax break | Special legislative session
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Monday, Dec. 5. Valley’s Edge proposal passes Chico Planning Commission. The Chico Planning Commission voted 5-2 Thursday to certify the environmental impact report for the Valley’s Edge development. Final approval now rests with the City Council, though no date has been set.
actionnewsnow.com
2 hospitalized, suspect on the loose after shooting in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two people are in the hospital and a suspect is on the loose following a shooting near the Feather Falls Casino Sunday afternoon, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report of a shooting at about 1:40 p.m. in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man charged with murder in Oroville stabbing last month
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man suspected of murdering a man in November was arraigned on Monday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Daniel Shamblin was charged with murder, resisting officers, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon.
abc10.com
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
KCRA.com
Yuba City pharmacies short on medication amid nationwide increase of respiratory illnesses
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Over-the-counter medications are increasing in demand as people are contracting respiratory viruses at higher rates. As of Nov. 30, the Department of Health and Human Services recorded 19,593 new flu hospitalizations — up from 11,378 the last reported week — in the U.S. and 3,661 of those here in California. That increased number of illnesses is leading people to seek relief.
actionnewsnow.com
NVCF water delivery program expands to Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - People who live in Tehama County and Glenn County and have dry wells can apply for free water deliveries through the North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF). The NVCF says a $5 million grant it received for drought relief will help start water deliveries to Tehama County,...
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen Crime Stoppers Update: Special $2,500 Reward Being Offered
Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays out tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has authorized a special $2,500 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of escaped Lassen County Jail inmate Angelo Atencio II and his accomplice Ashley Ward.
'The day has finally come': Sister of 1999 Yuba City cold case victim shares memories after alleged killer extradited
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say they've caught their man in a cold case homicide after 23 years, but for Sonia Dueñas, it's not quite time to rest easy. Her sister, Blanca Dueñas, was killed back in 1999. Police say Blanca's husband, Francisco Arellano, then evaded law enforcement by fleeing to Mexico. On Nov. 19, 2022, police announced his extradition to Sutter County.
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Sobriety Check Point Results in DUI Arrest
The Yuba City Police Department that a Sobriety Check Point was conducted on the evening December 4th, near the corner of Butte House Road and Stabler Lane in Yuba City. During the check point officers arrested one driver for driving under the influence and issued a citation to another for driving with a suspended license.
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise man arrested on warrants of grand theft, false impersonation
PARADISE, Calif. - A Paradise man on felony probation was arrested Sunday night for grand theft and false impersonation, the Paradise Police Department says. Police said it served a felony arrest warrant for 26-year-old Hunter Harris around 8:30 p.m. at his home on Village Parkway. Harris is probation for a robbery, police said.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Goodbye Mr. Chip, Tehama Raises, and Kangaroo Kourt
It’s been a sad week in Tehama County. Chip Thompson, my editor at the Red Bluff Daily News, passed away at much too young an age. Seriously, 57 is not ok. I have t-shirts older than that. They don’t fit anymore, but still. I only met Chip in...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP identifies driver killed in head-on collision with big-rig near Corning
CORNING, Calif. - 5 A.M. UPDATE: CHP identified the driver who was killed as 75-year-old Denver Williams of Corning. The driver of the big rig who suffered minor injuries is Jatinder Sidhu of Kent, Washington. 10:30 PM UPDATE - CHP opened South Ave. back up in both directions and have...
Nevada County Sheriff's Office warns as scammers target parents with school-aged children
GRASS VALLEY — Several parents in Nevada County took a phone call this week that would get your blood racing. "You know, as a parent, any time you hear your child has been taken and somebody is threatening harm against them, that's going to be a very stressful moment for that parent," said Nevada County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jason Perry. The Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Facebook after getting back-to-back calls from parents. Scammers are targeting parents and their school-aged children, telling them they have their kids and then asking them how much money their children are worth. "When we...
krcrtv.com
CHP Susanville issues safety message after several spinouts in snow
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol in Susanville came out with a strong message for drivers Monday. "Today's PSA: Slow Down!!," the CHP wrote on Facebook. The CHP said most of the crashes they responded to Monday were due to speed. After the recent storm, the law enforcement...
abc10.com
Yuba City cold case: Arrest made in 23-year-old killing
Police made an arrest in a 23-year-old Yuba City cold case. Police say Blanca Dueñas was allegedly killed by her husband, who then fled to Mexico.
actionnewsnow.com
2 people arrested after discovery of butane honey oil lab in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody on Thursday after officers located a butane honey oil lab and methamphetamine during the service of a search warrant in Chico. During the early morning hours of Dec. 1, agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) served a search...
krcrtv.com
Two suspects identified in shooting and standoff with police in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — The two suspects involved in a shooting incident Wednesday at a Safeway in Chico, and a standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Ave.—19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson—were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail with no bail. According to Butte...
SFGate
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
