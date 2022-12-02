GRASS VALLEY — Several parents in Nevada County took a phone call this week that would get your blood racing. "You know, as a parent, any time you hear your child has been taken and somebody is threatening harm against them, that's going to be a very stressful moment for that parent," said Nevada County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jason Perry. The Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Facebook after getting back-to-back calls from parents. Scammers are targeting parents and their school-aged children, telling them they have their kids and then asking them how much money their children are worth. "When we...

