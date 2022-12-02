Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Kansas Rural Justice Initiative designed to find ways to increase attorney numbers
In an effort to meet legal needs and offset lower numbers of attorneys both living and working in rural parts of Kansas, the Kansas Court System has developed the Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee. Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert says attorneys are needed in and out of the...
KVOE
Nine area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings
Nine area high school basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Associations ranked released Tuesday. The Emporia High girls are still ranked No. 5 in Class 5A. The Olpe boys are still the top-ranked team in Class 1A-Division I. Burlingame is fifth. The Lebo girls are...
Comments / 0