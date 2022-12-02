ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KVOE

Nine area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings

Nine area high school basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Associations ranked released Tuesday. The Emporia High girls are still ranked No. 5 in Class 5A. The Olpe boys are still the top-ranked team in Class 1A-Division I. Burlingame is fifth. The Lebo girls are...
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy