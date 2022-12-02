Read full article on original website
Antibiotics to Treat Upper Respiratory Infections Increase Risk of C Difficile Infections
The results show female patients were more likely to be diagnosed with any adverse event. Increased antibiotic use to treat patients with acute upper respiratory infections puts patients at a risk of developing various adverse events, with an unknown benefit. A team, led by Harris Carmichael, MD, Division of Primary...
Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis ‘may be preventable through healthy lifestyle’
Up to six in 10 cases of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis may be preventable through a healthy lifestyle, researchers have suggested.A study published online in the journal Gut said people who are at high risk of developing the conditions due to a hereditary link may be able to take action to cut their chances of developing inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).IBD is mainly used to describe ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, whose symptoms include abdominal pain, cramps or swelling, recurring or bloody diarrhoea, weight loss and extreme tiredness.There is no cure for the conditions, which can vary in severity.Treatments can...
No Associations Between ADHD Medications, Cardiovascular Disease Risk Found
They also found no statistically significant associations found for specific cardiovascular outcomes in relation to cardiac arrest or arrhythmias, cerebrovascular diseases, or myocardial infarction. A new analysis shows no associations between the use of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and the risk of various cardiovascular diseases. A team, led by Le...
Pegcetacoplan for Treatment of Geographic Atrophy
Eleonora M. Lad, MD, PhD: David, tell us a little about pegcetacoplan and its clinical development in phase 3. David R. Lally, MD: Pegcetacoplan is a pegylated aptamer that blocks part of the complement pathway. Specifically, it blocks C3 convertase from allowing C3 to go into C3a and C3b. The C3b component of the pathway leads to the MAC [membrane attack complex] formation and destruction of cells, so the complement system is very complex. It’s new to all retina specialists over the last few years, and I’m still trying to grapple with it at times. There are 3 different pathways: the classical, the alternative, and the lectin. All 3 pathways converge at this molecule C3. Pegcetacoplan takes the approach of blocking where these 3 pathways meet, to try to prevent the development of the MAC complex and destruction of these cells. We think this is part of the pathophysiology of geographic atrophy.
Is There Anything We Can Do To Heal Our Guts Other Than Taking Probiotics?
Eating plays a huge role in how we feel -- and not just in regards to digestion. So what happens when our gut isn't happy, and how can we help make it better?
Study Evaluates Link Between Chronic Stress and Insomnia in Aging Population
Findings revealed that self-health issues, family-health issues, and financial stress were the leading co-occurrences in older adults during the beginning of the pandemic. Research on the sleep health and associations of chronic stressors and symptoms of insomnia in older adults has yielded conflicting results. And while the overall prevalence of stress increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, not much is understood about chronic stressors in this population or how these stressors have impacted sleep health.
Limitations of Injectable Insulin in Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes
Natalie Bellini, DNP, FNP-BC: The hardest part, if I can get the basal set, is getting those post-meal spikes down. In every interaction with every patient, there is at least some discussion of post-meal spiking because most patients see it. You were right-on when you said, what were you doing 30 minutes before dinner? As a clinician, think about your life 30 minutes before you eat. You’re letting your dog out, you’re cooking your dinner, you and your spouse are discussing the bill that came today that you weren’t expecting. That’s a patient, and that’s their life, too. To say to them, “What I really need you to do is to take your insulin, decide what you’re going to eat, and then don’t eat any more or any less, and remember 30 minutes from now to do that” in order for us to get that spike to not happen so they actually see a flat line is very difficult, and it could be dangerous, even. I say to patients that we can do it when we know what breakfast is there and you’re at your home, but I wouldn’t do it before a meal out. You’re having this kind of “do it as often as you can.” How many times can we ask a patient to do 2 injections? If they’re not on a pump and I say, “Well, you don’t know what you’re eating, but treat the high and give a little bit because you know you’re going to eat something. Then, you can always fix it after.” I’ve asked them to inject twice in 1 meal, and there’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner; we’re at 3 injections, and we’ve multiplied it to 6 injections. Then, you’d like a mealtime snack before bed, and that is another injection. That’s a lot of demand in a chronic disease that we’re trying to fit into someone’s life. Post-meal spiking is one of our biggest challenges, even with automated insulin delivery.
Much more than simple white coat syndrome
Ongoing consultations with a new-to-me internist have raised attention to my in-office blood pressure measurements. In preparation for my next appointment, I regularly record my BP, sometimes several times a day. In other office visits, for cancer talks and such, I simply explain I regularly home and grocery store measure my BP, which always seems to be in the established normal range. I am confident that these in-office rises are not due to my fear of the white coat nor “sanctuary trauma.”
Gout: the myths and the medicine
Daniel Lavelle is mentions that gout was historically called “the rich man’s disease” (At 35, I found out I had gout. Imagine having to give up everything you like to eat and drink, 29 November). It was also known as “the disease of kings”, but we now know that its main similarity with royalty is a predilection for certain genes. Lavelle’s article was enjoyable, but perpetuates the misconception that gout is fundamentally a lifestyle disease. This misconception can lead to shame and stigma for some patients.
Tips For Quitting Smoking For Good This Year
Originally Posted On: https://liverpoolnoise.com/tips-for-quitting-smoking-for-good/. Smoking is a habit that some pick up from an early age and others, with the influence of those in their adulthood. For some, smoking is a social habit and for others, an addiction. Whether a person is addicted to smoking or not, it’s an unhealthy...
Older Adult Men Report Worse Sleep Health Than Women Over Time
Data show older men and women are getting less and less sleep. However, women are much more likely to report such issues than men, despite faring slightly better in polysomnography tests. Older men are getting, on average, worse sleep than older women. But they may just not know it. Older...
Dry cough in kids and other coughs explained
Spanish version: https://nortonchildrens.com/news/explicacion-de-la-tos-seca-en-ninos-y-otras-toses/. A kid’s cough can be a sign of a simple cold or something more serious that needs medical attention. Here are six types of coughs, including dry coughs in kids, and how to handle them. Dry cough in kids. Also called a hacking cough; if it...
A Complete Guide to Treating Keratosis Pilaris
Keratosis pilaris, a common skin condition, does not usually require treatment. Still, you can improve your skin’s appearance with certain medicated creams, at-home management, or laser treatment. Keratosis pilaris (also known as “chicken skin”) is a harmless skin condition that primarily affects children and teens. It occurs when keratin,...
Experts Share Often Overlooked Areas That Impact Health
The home is where you spend most of your time. You sleep in it, eat in it, and share life with family. Unfortunately, many homeowners neglect the health benefits of maintaining their homes. If you want to improve your overall well-being while saving money on healthcare costs, check the tips in this article.
5 Simple, Scientifically Proven Techniques for Better Sleep | Science and health
If you’re having trouble falling asleep or maintaining the quality of your sleep, you’re one third of the population. A 2016 US Centers for Disease Control survey found that one in three American adults did not get enough sleep on a regular basis, using the parameter of at least 7 hours per night.
How tetanus works: It’s easier to get than you may think
Stepping on a rusty nail is the everyday instance of how somebody contracts tetanus, however you don’t need to be anyplace close to outdated, rusty metallic to be prone to getting the illness. Tetanus is a critical, typically deadly illness that impacts your nervous system. It’s brought on by...
