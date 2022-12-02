ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jodian Marie

Where To Find Healthy Organic Food In Atlanta

What are organic foods? Are organic foods natural and healthier? Where can we source them locally in Atlanta?. I used to be one of those who followed the hype of only buying organic food; foods labelled as organic. I did this because I was then ignorant of what organic meant. This was years ago. I know better now. U used to only buy organic grapes and organic watermelon, and then one day it dawned on me that if these were organic how come they had no seeds? All that time, instead of doing my research to ensure what I was buying was actually what I wanted, I just assumed that organic meant, naturally grown, with no GM and or no artificial ingredients, chemicals or additives. I was so annoyed upon my epiphany.
ATLANTA, GA
Robb Report

Nobu Finally Opened a Hotel and Restaurant in Atlanta

Nobu has finally made it to the Peach state. The always-buzzy hospitality brand, founded in 1994 by Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, recently opened the doors to a luxurious hotel and restaurant in Georgia’s capital Atlanta. Set within the ritzy Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, the newcomer marks Nobu’s first hotel in the southern state. The American institution now helms 15 hotels and 50 restaurants across five continents. The main draw will undoubtedly be the signature Peruvian-influenced Japanese restaurant. Spanning 10,000 square feet, the dining room can seat up to 272 guests. The design draws inspiration from traditional Japanese garden...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In addition to the mega displays of Christmas lights at places like at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Six Flags Over Georgia, there are many fantastic residential displays in metro Atlanta. Here’s a list of some of the best. When: Now through Dec....
ATLANTA, GA
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In Cartersville, Georgia

Whether you’re looking for an easy day trip from Atlanta or Chattanooga, a quick stop off of an I-75 roadtrip, or a longer stay, Cartersville has something for everyone. The town was incorporated in 1854 and thrived thanks to its key position along the railway, but the history of the surrounding land dates back much farther. Creek, Cherokee, and prehistoric Native Mississippian cultures all called it home. Now with a population of fewer than 25,000 residents, Cartersville exudes small town charm along with sophisticated attractions. Whether you’re looking for world-class museums and dining or a chance to just get away from it all, you’ll find it here.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Quality Control's Coach K Is Now Part Owner Of Bojangles

Quality Control Music‘s co-founder Coach K is upping his business portfolio as one of the new owners of Bojangles, one of the south’s most popular restaurant chains. Coach K (real name Kevin Lee) and Warner Records music executive Mel Carter are part owners of Melanbo, which has struck up a development agreement with the food franchise, making their company the largest Black-owned franchise within Bojangles.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

MISSING: RCSO searching for 18 y.o. last seen in Atlanta

AUGUSTA/ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate missing teenager. 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on November 30th, at 12:30 AM getting on a Southeastern Stages bus bound for Atlanta. Javon arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus […]
ATLANTA, GA
insideradio.com

Atlanta’s WNNX Returns To ‘99X’ With Classic Alternative Format.

After a weekend of stunting witha nonstop loop of The Verve’s 1997 “Bittersweet Symphony,” Cumulus Media’s “Rock 100.5” WNNX Atlanta launched a classic alternative format at 6am today branded as “99X,” the moniker of the once trendsetting modern rock station many Atlantans remember from the 90s. The reboot got underway with The Buggles “Video Killed The Radio Star,” the same song used on Oct. 26, 1992 to launch the original “99X” when it was on the 99.7 frequency.
ATLANTA, GA
Axios

10 festive things to do in Atlanta this holiday season

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Here are some ideas to make the most of the holiday season. Skate the Station tickets are $16 for a 75-minute session and skate rental. Hours: The rink is open now through Jan. 16. Hours are 4-10pm Monday-Friday; 11am-11pm Saturday; and noon-8pm...
ATLANTA, GA

