Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
foxbangor.com
7 sent to hospital after truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH– Five people inside the Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth as well as two people in a truck that crashed into the store have been taken to the hospital. At approximately 1:45, police say that a truck crashed through the glass front doors and windows coming to a stop approximately twenty feet inside the store.
wabi.tv
Police searching for man who robbed Waterville bank
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man that robbed the Camden National Bank in Waterville Tuesday morning. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the bank on Main Street. The man is described as 5′9″ to 5′10″ wearing a green winter jacket and a black mask....
WMTW
Police: 5 people taken to hospital after truck crashes into Maine Dollar Tree
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into the Dollar Tree in Ellsworth. Police say their injuries are non-life threatening. They say at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon an 80-year-old man was trying to park in a spot when he went through the building.
Elderly Man Crashes His Truck Through Maine Dollar Tree Injuring 5 People
Five people have been injured following an incident at an Ellsworth Dollar General on Monday. According to WGME 13, an elderly Maine man, 80, was attempting to park his truck in a spot outside of the Dollar General store when the truck suddenly accelerated and crashed through the front of the store, subsequently injuring five people.
Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA
BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
coast931.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal off-ramp crash in Bangor
Police say a pedestrian was killed in an accident in Bangor on Friday. Police responded to a report of an accident around 6 p.m. at Exit 184 off I-95. The pedestrian, identified as 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield, was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp after his vehicle ran out of gas. Police said he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Council to discuss new ambulance driver, police cruiser, downtown accessibility, utility pole removal
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes increasing accessibility in downtown Belfast, new ambulance personnel, new police equipment, and utility pole removal, according to Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig’s report. The first...
State Police: Pedestrian Killed In Bangor Accident Had Run Out Of Gas
Authorities say a 28-year-old Enfield man, who was struck and killed while walking along the Union Street exit ramp Friday evening, was walking along the ramp because had run out of gas. Tracy Pelletier, 36, of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck Ryan Hersey of Enfield,...
truecountry935.com
Enfield Man Killed in Bangor Crash
On Friday night, Dec. 2, police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash at Exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck a pedestrian who was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp. The pedestrian was 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield. The preliminary investigation indicates Hersey ran out of gas and exited the vehicle to walk to Union St. Hersey was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up when he was struck by Pelletier’s vehicle. Pelletier immediately called 911 and Bangor Rescue transported Hersey to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation does not show any impairment or distraction issues with Pelletier. A full investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed once completed. The exit was shut down to traffic for several hours. The Bangor Police Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
lcnme.com
One Injury Reported in Structure Fire Near Pemaquid Point
Six area fire departments responded to structure fire reported at 3004 Bristol Road, near Pemaquid Point in Bristol, just before 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. According to Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, one individual required treatment at the scene by Bristol First Responders, for unspecified injuries, and that individual was later transported to LincolnHealth Miles Campus in Damariscotta by the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service.
K9 Detects Drugs & Two People Arrested for Narcotics Trafficking in Bangor, Maine
Two people were arrested for trafficking narcotics on Saturday night after a K9 team detected drugs during a traffic stop in Bangor. K9 Team Detects Illegal Drugs; Weapons Found During Traffic Stop. Officer Reynolds and K9 Raye discovered 440 grams of fentanyl, 11.3 grams of meth and firearms. Police said...
mainebiz.biz
19th century Camden mill redeveloped for apartments has value-add opportunity
A historic woolen mill in Camden that was converted into residential and retail space in the 2000s sold for $6.5 million as an attractive value-add opportunity. Knox Mill LLC bought the mill, which has a primary address of 39 Mechanic St., from Knox Mill Holdings LLC. The mixed-use property consists...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,035 calls for service. Taylor Alley, 27, of Dresden was arrested Nov. 24 for Domestic Violence Assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden, by Deputy Scott Solorzano.
foxbangor.com
Bangor Public Health to team up with community to combat needles issue
BANGOR — Concerns are growing about the amount of used and discarded needles laying around Bangor, so the city’s public health department is looking to team up with the state and various organizations to distribute sterile syringes and pick up the used ones. Recovery centers in the area...
foxbangor.com
Downeast Community Partners to open new program
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners will be receiving a $2.5 million grant in climate investments funded from Governor Mills’ Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The money received will go towards training Weatherization Technicians through a paid internship course with Washington County Community College and Kennebec Valley Community College.
Two Maine Guys Is Sadly Closing One of Its Restaurants
No matter where you go, you tend to find one restaurant that becomes your favorite. Yes, there are many places to eat in Maine, but if you love Two Maine Guys, then you best prepare for some sad news. Haven't been to Two Maine Guys? Well, they offer a variety...
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
themainewire.com
Bangor Struggling to Clean Up All the Needles Government Is Handing Out
Maine’s needle exchange program requires users to turnover one used needle in order to get one clean needle. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order ending the 1-to-1 redemption of needles, meaning the State was actually funding the introduction of new needles into drug-using communities without taking dirty needles off the streets.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset police blotter
Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Nov. 15-30: Nov. 14, Brandon Plummer, 41, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Nov. 14, Crystal Plummer, 37, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Violating Conditions of Release, by Sgt. Perry Hatch. Nov. 17,...
