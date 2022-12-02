ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, ME

foxbangor.com

7 sent to hospital after truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH– Five people inside the Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth as well as two people in a truck that crashed into the store have been taken to the hospital. At approximately 1:45, police say that a truck crashed through the glass front doors and windows coming to a stop approximately twenty feet inside the store.
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Police searching for man who robbed Waterville bank

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man that robbed the Camden National Bank in Waterville Tuesday morning. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the bank on Main Street. The man is described as 5′9″ to 5′10″ wearing a green winter jacket and a black mask....
WATERVILLE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Belfast police investigate 8 car burglaries at Waldo County YMCA

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police officers responded to a report of multiple car burglaries at the Waldo County YMCA located at 157 Lincolnville Avenue on Friday night. The report of the burglaries described that eight vehicles were broken into between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a news release from Chief Robert Cormier with the Belfast Police Department said Monday.
BELFAST, ME
coast931.com

truecountry935.com

Enfield Man Killed in Bangor Crash

On Friday night, Dec. 2, police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash at Exit 184 off I-95 in Bangor. 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck a pedestrian who was walking on the Union Street exit off-ramp. The pedestrian was 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield. The preliminary investigation indicates Hersey ran out of gas and exited the vehicle to walk to Union St. Hersey was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up when he was struck by Pelletier’s vehicle. Pelletier immediately called 911 and Bangor Rescue transported Hersey to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor where he died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation does not show any impairment or distraction issues with Pelletier. A full investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed once completed. The exit was shut down to traffic for several hours. The Bangor Police Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted on scene.
BANGOR, ME
lcnme.com

One Injury Reported in Structure Fire Near Pemaquid Point

Six area fire departments responded to structure fire reported at 3004 Bristol Road, near Pemaquid Point in Bristol, just before 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. According to Bristol First Assistant Fire Chief Jared Pendleton, one individual required treatment at the scene by Bristol First Responders, for unspecified injuries, and that individual was later transported to LincolnHealth Miles Campus in Damariscotta by the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service.
BRISTOL, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,035 calls for service. Taylor Alley, 27, of Dresden was arrested Nov. 24 for Domestic Violence Assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden, by Deputy Scott Solorzano.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Public Health to team up with community to combat needles issue

BANGOR — Concerns are growing about the amount of used and discarded needles laying around Bangor, so the city’s public health department is looking to team up with the state and various organizations to distribute sterile syringes and pick up the used ones. Recovery centers in the area...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Downeast Community Partners to open new program

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners will be receiving a $2.5 million grant in climate investments funded from Governor Mills’ Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan. The money received will go towards training Weatherization Technicians through a paid internship course with Washington County Community College and Kennebec Valley Community College.
ELLSWORTH, ME
themainewire.com

Bangor Struggling to Clean Up All the Needles Government Is Handing Out

Maine’s needle exchange program requires users to turnover one used needle in order to get one clean needle. But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order ending the 1-to-1 redemption of needles, meaning the State was actually funding the introduction of new needles into drug-using communities without taking dirty needles off the streets.
BANGOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset police blotter

Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for Nov. 15-30: Nov. 14, Brandon Plummer, 41, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Officer Jonathan Barnes. Nov. 14, Crystal Plummer, 37, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault and Violating Conditions of Release, by Sgt. Perry Hatch. Nov. 17,...
WISCASSET, ME

