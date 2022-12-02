ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

More snow on the way!

Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum

People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Bundle up and prepare for an icy Monday morning commute!

Light snowfall across the region Sunday will make for a disguised icy commute Monday morning, as we head into the first full week of December. Baby, it’s cold outside! This weekend’s day-time highs did not reach past 24 degrees in Spokane, making for a very cold and slick start to the last month of 2022.
SPOKANE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation

POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area have reported a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. While rumors of an accident of the BNSF railyard and the power plant have proliferated, multiple agencies have confirmed they are false, and no incident has occurred at either location. Northern Lakes Fire District states the glow near the plant that looks like a fire is typical and caused by the lights reflected off rising steam.
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project

(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown

POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
POST FALLS, ID
idahoednews.org

U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22

As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt

Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
NEWPORT, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Colfax Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-S3437 Abandoned Vehicle. 04:59:56. Incident Address: SAND RD & JOHNSON RD; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a reported...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Moscow Police debunk rumors in murder investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In an attempt to clear up false information that’s been spreading about the case, Moscow police this week debunked several theories. “There is speculation, without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false facts,” the Moscow Police Department said in a news release Friday.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Man shoots at-home nurse, "I couldn't not do it."

SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler's grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA

