FOX 28 Spokane
More snow on the way!
Our next round of snow is set to arrive on Thursday, with light to moderate amounts expected for far eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle, including HWYS 195 and 95. Early indications are showing with Thursday’s storm we could see 1-3″ of snow possible for Spokane, CDA could pick up 2-4″. Early forecasts are showing some heavier amounts up across Northeast Washington and North Idaho, where 3-6″ could fall for areas from Omak to Colville and Sandpoint.
Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum
People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
The Best Place To Live In Idaho
Idaho is home to ski resorts and lakefront views, experiencing a recent spike in tourism. It's no wonder, then, that this city is the state's top place to live.
KHQ Right Now
'This camp is to be closed': Camp Hope residents handed flyer by law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. - "This camp is to be closed:" That's what a flyer handed out to Camp Hope residents on Tuesday by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and Spokane Police Department said. The flyer doesn't have an exact date for when the camp will close, but does list off...
KHQ Right Now
Bundle up and prepare for an icy Monday morning commute!
Light snowfall across the region Sunday will make for a disguised icy commute Monday morning, as we head into the first full week of December. Baby, it’s cold outside! This weekend’s day-time highs did not reach past 24 degrees in Spokane, making for a very cold and slick start to the last month of 2022.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FOX 28 Spokane
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area have reported a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. While rumors of an accident of the BNSF railyard and the power plant have proliferated, multiple agencies have confirmed they are false, and no incident has occurred at either location. Northern Lakes Fire District states the glow near the plant that looks like a fire is typical and caused by the lights reflected off rising steam.
KHQ Right Now
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
FOX 28 Spokane
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
koze.com
Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
KHQ Right Now
Freezing Fog/Drizzle Through Thursday Morning, More Snow Arrives Thursday
We saw it on Tuesday morning...a thin layer of ice on the cars if you parked outside. That same thin layer of ice was also on the roadways and made for a slick start to the day for many of us, and we expect another slippery morning on Wednesday. A...
KXLY
Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt
Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Colfax Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-S3437 Abandoned Vehicle. 04:59:56. Incident Address: SAND RD & JOHNSON RD; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a reported...
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KHQ Right Now
Woman killed in weekend crash in North Spokane
One person is dead after a crash in north Spokane where a woman lost control of her vehicle hitting a tree and became trapped inside. She died as crews rushed her to the hospital.
City of Airway Heights adopts resolution to reduce level of emergency services to Kalispel Tribe
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights City Council has adopted a resolution that will reduce police, fire and other emergency services to the Kalispel Tribe Property, citing that the tribe owes more than $1.5 million in contract payments. In a press release, the city stated that it can't afford...
kmvt
Moscow Police debunk rumors in murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In an attempt to clear up false information that’s been spreading about the case, Moscow police this week debunked several theories. “There is speculation, without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false facts,” the Moscow Police Department said in a news release Friday.
KHQ Right Now
Man shoots at-home nurse, "I couldn't not do it."
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler's grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
