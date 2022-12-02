Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Pierce County Sheriff trial: Black newspaper carrier at center of false reporting call takes the stand
TACOMA, Wash. - Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier at the center of the high profile criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, is expected to take the stand Tuesday. Altheimer’s testimony will be streamed live in the player above. Court begins at 8:30 a.m. The Washington State...
q13fox.com
Newspaper carrier at the center of the trial against Pierce County Sheriff testifies
TACOMA, Wash. - Pierce County District Court heard emotional testimony on Tuesday from the newspaper carrier at the center of the false reporting trial against Sheriff Ed Troyer. Within minutes of taking the witness stand, Sedrick Altheimer told the court he was nervous and began crying. He became emotional when...
q13fox.com
Suspect in custody after admitting to killing girlfriend in Lacey, deputies say
LACEY, Wash. - Thurston County deputies are investigating a homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments near Lacey. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office received a call for a welfare check around 2 a.m. Monday. Deputies said a family member in Pierce County called after a man in his 20s confessed to killing his girlfriend.
q13fox.com
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Lacey apartment
Thurston County deputies are investigating a homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments near Lacey. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office received a call for a welfare check around 2 a.m. Monday. Deputies said a family member in Pierce County called after a man in his 20s confessed to killing his girlfriend.
q13fox.com
Closing arguments in trial for man accused of killing tenants, stuffing their bodies in suitcases
SEATTLE - Closing arguments unfolded Tuesday in the double-murder case involving bodies that turned up on Alki Beach inside of suitcases. Michael Dudley, 64, is accused of murdering Jessica Lewis and her boyfriend Austin Weller. The two had been tenants living with Dudley inside her Burien home before they disappeared.
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy arrested in Tacoma armed pot shop robbery, will be tried as adult
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected of an armed pot shop robbery in October, which involved several suspects who have not yet been identified. On Monday, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 17-year-old suspect. He was booked into Pierce County Jail and will be...
q13fox.com
'He was crying and pleading:' Woman says her dog was electrocuted at Holiday Magic at The Fair
PUYALLUP, Wash - A Washington woman says her newly adopted rescue dog was electrocuted to death at Holiday Magic at the Fair on Friday. Vyctoria "Tori" Sanchez says after a two-month-long adoption process with Big Dog Rescue in Tacoma, she finally took Maverick, a German Shepherd mix to his forever home with her on November 12.
q13fox.com
Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
q13fox.com
Driver fined nearly $600 for driving with snow-covered windshield in Washington state
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Troopers fined a driver in Kitsap County $553 and cited them for negligent driving for failing to clear the snow from their windshield. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared an image on Twitter of only a tiny portion of the windshield having been cleared. The rest was covered in several inches of snow and ice.
q13fox.com
Westbound SR 18 reopens in Auburn following semi-truck rollover
AUBURN, Wash. - A semi-truck rollover crash closed westbound SR 18 in Auburn for several hours. According to Washington State Patrol, a semi-truck crashed near Auburn-Black Diamond Road. No one was injured in the crash. It is not yet known what caused the crash or if another car was involved.
q13fox.com
Seattle Monorail temporarily loses power
The Seattle Monorail still does not have power, shut down after an electrical issue this morning. Passengers aboard the monorail when it went dark had to be rescued by firefighters.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cold weather continues, watch for icy roads
As the temperatures continue to drop, we'll have to watch out for refreezing and icy pockets on the roadways on Monday. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan has your forecast.
q13fox.com
Snohomish drivers grapple with icy roads after roads freeze
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Snow and slush leftover from earlier this weekend froze over in Snohomish on Sunday, giving drivers an added challenge running errands in the morning. It was visible earlier this morning in neighborhoods, parking lots and sidewalks with temperatures in the 20s. Despite the aftermath of the snow...
q13fox.com
Washington health officials say flu deaths, hospitalizations on the rise
SEATTLE - The Washington State Department of Health says that flu hospitalizations are at the highest rate seen in 10 years. Combined with other respiratory illnesses like COVID-19 and RSV, it's straining hospitals already at emergency capacity. "This is turning out to be rather severe flu year in Washington State,"...
q13fox.com
Cold and clear overnight with a chance for snow again Sunday
SEATTLE - We're forecasting another shot at seeing snow showers for portions of the region Sunday as low-pressure spins in more precipitation. Areas south and southwest of Seattle have the best chance for lowland snowflakes. We're expecting potentially a couple of inches for those lowland areas with up to four into the southern foothills and mountains.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cool and occasionally damp week ahead
SEATTLE - If you enjoyed our recent cool and wet weather, you'll love our forecast this week. We're tracking highs in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the 30s! Even though the atmosphere is mainly quiet today, lowland rain and mountain snow surge back into Western Washington by Wednesday night.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way
SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
q13fox.com
Ice possible tonight
Seattle - Icy roadways are the big story tonight! Earlier this afternoon parts of our area received a winterly mix leaving some with up to 3" of snow accumulation. This will e a concern as we hit the roads tomorrow morning. Morning lows will fall below freezing for most of us and could create hazardous driving conditions.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Icy roads possible Monday
SEATTLE - Icy roadways are the big story! Earlier Sunday afternoon parts of our area received a winterly mix leaving some with up to 3" of snow accumulation. This will be a concern as we hit the roads Monday morning. Morning lows will fall below freezing for most of us...
q13fox.com
No. 12 Washington to face Steve Sarkisian, No. 21 Texas in Alamo Bowl
No. 21 Texas (8-4, Big 12; No. 20 CFP) vs. No. 12 Washington (10-2, Pac 12; No. 12 CFP), Dec. 29, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN. LOCATION: Alamodome, San Antonio. Texas: RB Bijan Robinson, 1,580 yards with 18 touchdowns. He’s tops in Big 12 in rushing and fifth nationally. Washington:...
Comments / 0