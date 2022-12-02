ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Lacey apartment

Thurston County deputies are investigating a homicide at the Copper Wood Apartments near Lacey. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office received a call for a welfare check around 2 a.m. Monday. Deputies said a family member in Pierce County called after a man in his 20s confessed to killing his girlfriend.
LACEY, WA
Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
TACOMA, WA
Westbound SR 18 reopens in Auburn following semi-truck rollover

AUBURN, Wash. - A semi-truck rollover crash closed westbound SR 18 in Auburn for several hours. According to Washington State Patrol, a semi-truck crashed near Auburn-Black Diamond Road. No one was injured in the crash. It is not yet known what caused the crash or if another car was involved.
AUBURN, WA
Seattle Monorail temporarily loses power

The Seattle Monorail still does not have power, shut down after an electrical issue this morning. Passengers aboard the monorail when it went dark had to be rescued by firefighters.
SEATTLE, WA
Snohomish drivers grapple with icy roads after roads freeze

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Snow and slush leftover from earlier this weekend froze over in Snohomish on Sunday, giving drivers an added challenge running errands in the morning. It was visible earlier this morning in neighborhoods, parking lots and sidewalks with temperatures in the 20s. Despite the aftermath of the snow...
SNOHOMISH, WA
Cold and clear overnight with a chance for snow again Sunday

SEATTLE - We're forecasting another shot at seeing snow showers for portions of the region Sunday as low-pressure spins in more precipitation. Areas south and southwest of Seattle have the best chance for lowland snowflakes. We're expecting potentially a couple of inches for those lowland areas with up to four into the southern foothills and mountains.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle weather: Cool and occasionally damp week ahead

SEATTLE - If you enjoyed our recent cool and wet weather, you'll love our forecast this week. We're tracking highs in the low to mid 40s with overnight lows in the 30s! Even though the atmosphere is mainly quiet today, lowland rain and mountain snow surge back into Western Washington by Wednesday night.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way

SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
SEATTLE, WA
Ice possible tonight

Seattle - Icy roadways are the big story tonight! Earlier this afternoon parts of our area received a winterly mix leaving some with up to 3" of snow accumulation. This will e a concern as we hit the roads tomorrow morning. Morning lows will fall below freezing for most of us and could create hazardous driving conditions.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle weather: Icy roads possible Monday

SEATTLE - Icy roadways are the big story! Earlier Sunday afternoon parts of our area received a winterly mix leaving some with up to 3" of snow accumulation. This will be a concern as we hit the roads Monday morning. Morning lows will fall below freezing for most of us...
SEATTLE, WA

