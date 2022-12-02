Read full article on original website
Flor Knox
3d ago
The 'Cloudy with a chance of Christmas', filmed in Leavenworth Washington. Is a fantastic movie 🎬 encompassing relevant landscapes, architecture, and local business; in addition to, history of how this Bavarian town was established.
Christmas in Leavenworth: The Best Holiday Town in the State of WashingtonOutside NomadLeavenworth, WA
Winter In Leavenworth: You’re All In One Guide To The Best ThingsOutside NomadLeavenworth, WA
Veteran's Remains, Lost for Decades, Finally Returned to U.S.News Breaking LIVEEast Wenatchee, WA
kpq.com
Newly Elected Chelan County Office Holders To Be Sworn In
Newly elected Chelan County office holders could be sworn in at the end of this month. County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said Monday the date is not locked down, but the swearing in could take place on December 28th or 29th. Overbay also told his fellow commissioners that he's already met...
kpq.com
Two Drivers Injured in Soap Lake Crash
Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.
kpq.com
Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee
The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
ifiberone.com
Frigid Friday: Record-breaking temperature lows expected on Friday for Moses Lake, Ephrata areas; Wenatchee to see single digits
MOSES LAKE - Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday. Meteorologists tell...
kpq.com
Juvenile Arrested for Making Threats Against Brewster Middle School
Police in Okanogan County have arrested a juvenile for making threats against a school. On Friday, an employee at the Brewster School District contacted law enforcement about a student who allegedly said they were planning to "shoot up Brewster Middle School." The Brewster Police Department reports the student distributed a...
Former employee arrested for arson for fire that destroyed Ellensburg club, feed supplier
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
ifiberone.com
Intent to kill? Disgruntled metal shop employee wielding shotgun arrested after barricading self in business
ELLENSBURG - A Cle Elum business owner's absence from work may have saved his life after an armed and disgruntled employee went looking for them at a metal shop on the east side of town in the late morning on Friday. Kittitas County Sheriff's officials say two Moore's Metal Works...
kpq.com
Peshastin Man Injured Clearing Snow from Driveway
Yesterday's heavy snow in the Upper Valley led to serious injuries for a Peshastin resident. "A male in his mid-50s was plowing his driveway with a tractor," detailed Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The tractor slid off the driveway and rolled and the man was injured, suffering several broken bones."
