Leavenworth, WA

Flor Knox
3d ago

The 'Cloudy with a chance of Christmas', filmed in Leavenworth Washington. Is a fantastic movie 🎬 encompassing relevant landscapes, architecture, and local business; in addition to, history of how this Bavarian town was established.

kpq.com

Current Tree Fruit Meeting in Wenatchee Among Biggest Events The City Gets

The Washington State Tree Fruit Association is holding its annual meeting in Wenatchee this week. It's the largest tree fruit educational gathering in the country, which also deals with Washington State government affairs. Wenatchee Convention Center General Manager Linda Herald says the gathering is being held at her facility, but...
WENATCHEE, WA
twowanderingsoles.com

Guide to a Magical Leavenworth Washington Christmas

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. Combining charming alpine scenery, an abundance of family-friendly activities, and winter outdoor recreation, there’s nothing quite like a Leavenworth Washington Christmas! Our guide will help you plan your visit to this magical destination during the holiday season.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies

A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington.  In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
livingsnoqualmie.com

Snoqualmie Casino Guest Hits $1M Jackpot on Light & Wonder’s 5 Treasures Explosion™ Slot Machine

Thanksgiving Weekend will be one to remember for a Snoqualmie Casino Crescent Club Member who hit a potentially life-changing progressive jackpot totaling $1,039,633.73 while playing 5 TREASURES EXPLOSION™ slot machine from slot manufacturer Light and Wonder. Casino team members and fellow guests alike helped the guest celebrate the seven-figure...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Update: I-90 in Snoqualmie Pass

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE Dec. 4th 5:34 PM:. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is now open in both directions. Traction tires are advised. Crews with the Kittitas County Fire & Rescue shared on social media, I-90 is closed to an accident. Firefighters and Paramedics are en route to the car...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Winter weather advisory issued for Yakima Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible. The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Eastbound I-90 back open over Snoqualmie Pass

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) -- Eastbound Interstate 90 is back open, according to WSDOT. Traction tires are required in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass. SNOQUALMIE PASS — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to a 15-car collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The eastbound...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
kpq.com

Newly Elected Chelan County Office Holders To Be Sworn In

Newly elected Chelan County office holders could be sworn in at the end of this month. County Commissioner Kevin Overbay said Monday the date is not locked down, but the swearing in could take place on December 28th or 29th. Overbay also told his fellow commissioners that he's already met...
kpq.com

Two Drivers Injured in Soap Lake Crash

Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.
SOAP LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Juvenile Arrested for Making Threats Against Brewster Middle School

Police in Okanogan County have arrested a juvenile for making threats against a school. On Friday, an employee at the Brewster School District contacted law enforcement about a student who allegedly said they were planning to "shoot up Brewster Middle School." The Brewster Police Department reports the student distributed a...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former employee arrested for arson for fire that destroyed Ellensburg club, feed supplier

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Peshastin Man Injured Clearing Snow from Driveway

Yesterday's heavy snow in the Upper Valley led to serious injuries for a Peshastin resident. "A male in his mid-50s was plowing his driveway with a tractor," detailed Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. "The tractor slid off the driveway and rolled and the man was injured, suffering several broken bones."
PESHASTIN, WA

