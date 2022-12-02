ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Children's clothing sold at TJ Maxx and Amazon recalled for lead paint poisoning risk

By Camille Fine, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Thousands of children's clothing sets that were sold at major retail stores nationwide and feature characters including Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh and Baby Yoda have been recalled for lead paint, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission .

The recall involves about 87,000 Disney-themed clothing sets manufactured by Bentex , with nine different styles sold at TJ Maxx, Ross, DD's Discount, Burlington, Army & Airforce Exchange Service and Amazon between November 2021 and August 2022.

"The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard," CPSC stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wzak7_0jVCb5he00
Recalled Bentex Bike Shorts Set Courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

High levels of lead exposure and ingestion can causes adverse health issues to the brain and central nervous system. Lead poisoning symptoms in children can range from abdominal pain and vomiting to developmental delays and learning difficulties, according to the Mayo Clinic .

Bentex told customers to immediately stop using the clothing and contact the company in an Instagram post .

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you and appreciate your understanding in this matter," the company's post said.

Bentex's website describes the clothing as "value-priced" and "trend-right fashion" for newborns and boys 4-7.

USA TODAY has reached out to Bentex for comment.

Another lead-related recall was announced earlier this month for Green Sprouts' sippy cups .

Green Sprouts' recalled Stainless Steel Sip & Straw Cup. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Can customers get a refund?

Consumers are advised to contact Bentex for a refund at (800) 451-0285 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, or via email at recall@bentex.com.

Camille Fine is a trending visual producer on USA TODAY's NOW team.

Comments / 19

Tom Garbo
4d ago

Just more products from lying cheating lack of quality control communist china. Wake up people and whenever possible boycott the #1 enemy of the free world. They have been using long banned lead in kids toys for over 30 years. They produced sheetrock that was so extremely toxic it damaged copper pipes & wires and cost average homeowner $80,000 to have all the sheetrock, pipes, wires, plumbing fixtures & insulation replaced. Good luck trying to get a penny out of cheating china.

Reply
9
Proud Patriot
4d ago

All these retailers need to stop being outlets for China. 🤬Walk through one and pick up 10 random items, and I wager 9 of them will be made in China.

Reply
8
Allie H
4d ago

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you and appreciate your understanding in this matter," inconvenience?! They just endangered how many peoples lives with the risk of lead poisoning and thats the statement they decided to release?! That's just not good enough. They need better quality control and maybe some better PR people because that apology is pathetic.

Reply
7
