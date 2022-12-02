MLW Fusion results: Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido title match

A four-way MLW Featherweight title eliminator match was also on the show.

This week's MLW Fusion opened with a recap of last week's betrayal by EJ Nduka when he turned his back on MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone and attacked him moments after the champion had successfully defended his title in a falls count anywhere match against Richard Holliday.

This week's show began the MLW Super Series tapings from September in Norcross, Georgia, with Rich Bocchini and Joe Dombrowski on the call.

Lady Flammer defeated Lady Shani, La Hiedra and Reina Dorado in a four-way to earn an MLW Featherweight title shot

MLW Featherweight champion Taya Valkyrie was on commentary and added a lot of context and background to the competitors who were likely seen by many viewers for the first time.

The opening was fast and furious with Shani and Dorado hitting dives to the outside. We were told Flammer was only 22 and was coming off of a big win recently at TripleMania XXX. All four exchanged stereo submissions with pendulums and modified Muta locks.

Hiedra and Shani superplexed Dorado off the top rope, but it was Flammer who took advantage and was ready to hit Dorado with a splash off the top rope to pick up the win to become the new top contender for Valkyrie's title. Flammer confronted and jumped Valkyrie after the match as officials had to keep the two competitors apart.

- The Samoan SWAT Team (Juicy Finau, Lance Anoa'i and Jacob Fatu) were hanging out poolside. Finau and Anoa'i decided they will be going for the MLW Tag Team titles soon.

- Fresh after turning heel by beating up Hammerstone last week, "The Judge" EJ Nduka said he had been waiting day after day for his shot and after asking time and time again, he had to attack him to get his attention. He said Hammerstone is playing in "The Judge's courthouse."

- Mance Warner was outside on the phone beside a dumpster, trying to convince people that Mads Krugger is Doc Gallows.

- Dragon Gate's Shun Skywalker's promo on MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed from last week reaired before we saw Reed's reply accepting his challenge on next week's Fusion.

- Killer Kross joined Budd Heavy and Calvin Tankman as those to be victims of the mysterious attacks backstage. A business card was again at the crime scene and Kross was taken away in an ambulance. His scheduled match for the show was cancelled.

- Alex Kane, the leader of the Bomaye Fight Club and fresh off losing his MLW National Openweight title to Davey Richards, revealed he is the one that stole Richards' Opera Cup, so look for that feud to continue.

- There was a hype video for Davey Boy Smith Jr. who is returning to MLW.

MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone defeated Bandido to retain

This was another near 20-minute title match win for Hammerstone after last week's falls count anywhere match against Holliday. Bandido was spectacular as always, but he also made Hammerstone shine and let him show off his power moves throughout the match.

Hammerstone blocked an early dive attempt and took control of the opening minutes of the match. He dropped Bandido throat-first on the guardrail as we heard the partisan Bandido and lucha crowd boo the champion -- something the announcers said he was used to after his time fighting the likes of Pagano and Octagon Jr in Mexico last year.

Bandido came back with an impressive top rope springboard torneo. He then rolled through a Ric Flair-style throw off the top rope and dodged a Hammerstone pump kick but couldn't escape a big German suplex as the champion got back in control.

A big gorilla press uranage followed as Hammerstone started playing up to the crowd who were cheering for their hero. To their delight, Bandido listened and came back with his own gorilla press slam on his much larger opponent.

As many times as Bandido rallied, Hammerstone stopped him in his tracks. This time, it was an elbow to the back of the head followed by slamming him face-first. After a face-to-face and strike exchange, the pace quickened before Hammerstone hit a Burning Hammer for a close two count.

Bandido showed another moment of great strength as he powered over Hammerstone with a suplex. A Three Amigos and a frog splash followed in a tribute to Eddie Guerrero, but the champion kicked out. Bandido then hit his 21 Plex, but the momentum sent Hammerstone tumbling out of the ring.

Back inside, Hammerstone was playing a little possum and tried a few quick roll-ups and pinfall attempts but Bandido kept kicking out. Finally, Hammerstone went back to his advantage and slammed Bandido hard, quickly picking him up again and landing his Nightmare Pendulum finisher to get the pinfall victory and successful title defense.

Despite working it as a heel, Hammerstone picked up Bandido after the match, raised his hand and shared a post-match sing-along with the fans to finish things on a positive note.

Bocchini then interviewed Hammerstone at ringside, but he was attacked again by Nduka. This time, the champion was more prepared and they brawled around ringside as we heard there was another mystery calling card attack backstage.

Backstage, Cesar Duran found the Bomaye Fight Club, Gangrel and other MLW staff and officials beaten up in a stairwell. Duran and his henchmen made a swift exit as Fusion went off the air.

