Russia's Sberbank introduces Ethereum compatibility, MetaMask integration, coin issuance on its blockchain platform

Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Strike and Bitnob partnership brings Bitcoin Lightning Network payments to Africa
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Strike – a digital payments platform built on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network – is the latest company to tap...
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
kitco.com
U.K. Parliament looks to increase its regulation of foreign crypto entities in the wake of the FTX collapse
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a report from the Financial Times, the new regulations will establish limits on foreign companies selling...
kitco.com
Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly,” McDermott said. The collapse of the...
kitco.com
USDC issuer Circle terminates its proposed SPAC merger with Concord
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The merger was first announced in July 2021 with a preliminary valuation of $4.5 billion but was amended...
kitco.com
SEBA Bank and HashKey partner up to promote institutional crypto adoption in Hong Kong and Switzerland
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the two firms, HashKey will become SEBA Bank’s preferred digital...
kitco.com
FX swap debt a $80 trillion 'blind spot' global regulator says
LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly...
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Creators selling NFTs on OpenSea collectively earned $1.1 billion this year
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Fantom, rising 32.44%. The European Union (EU) should step up the monitoring of digital currencies to prevent a situation where crypto crises like the collapse of the FTX exchange can pose a systemic risk, an EU lawmaker said. The bloc has reached a preliminary agreement on its first major crypto regulation proposal, known as Markets in Crypto assets, which would address supervision of service providers, as well as consumer protection and environmental safeguards for crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ether, writes Bloomberg.
kitco.com
Top commodity performer of 2023? Bloomberg Intelligence points to gold
(Kitco News) Gold could be the top commodity performer in 2023 as central banks shift to easing after their aggressive tightening cycles that defined this year and limited gold's price action, said Bloomberg Intelligence in its outlook. "Our base case is toward a global deflationary reset that will shift central-bank...
kitco.com
Most crypto likely to be regulated as securities, says CEO of NYSE-owner ICE
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most cryptocurrency tokens will likely be regulated as securities under existing securities laws in the fallout of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Tuesday. "I think you're going to see essentially tokens...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Dec. 5 daily chart alert - Bulls working on price uptrend
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer and hit a three-week high in early U.S. trading Monday. Prices are now in a fledgling uptrend on the daily bar chart. Bulls have the slight near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices is sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned right here!
kitco.com
Crypto lender Nexo to exit the U.S. market, citing a lack of regulatory clarity
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Our decision comes after more than 18 months of good-faith dialogue with US state and federal regulators which...
kitco.com
2023 'surprise' scenarios: gold price at $2,250 and Bitcoin at $5,000 - Standard Chartered
(Kitco News) Markets are underpricing several "surprise" scenarios for next year, according to Standard Chartered. The list includes Bitcoin dropping to $5,000 and gold rallying to a new record high of $2,250 an ounce. Bitcoin could see significant losses next year as the technology sector continues to suffer and the...
kitco.com
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
The tech slowdown has started to bite in Europe: Less cash, dwarfed fundraising and fewer unicorns
An annual survey of the state of Europe’s technology market from the venture capital firm started by the co-founder of Skype paints a worrying picture ahead.
kitco.com
Egypt sells $990 mln in one-year dollar T-bills - c.bank
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had sold $990 million in one-year dollar-denominated Treasury bills at an average yield of 4.6% in an auction. The auction will be settled on Tuesday, the bank added.
kitco.com
London gold body creates database of Russian bullion bars
LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) is creating a database of Russian gold bars held by banks in London to help prevent sanctions evasion by Russian companies or the Russian central bank, the industry group said. Banks and the LBMA are reluctant to say how...
kitco.com
Bitcoin trades sideways near support at $17K as stocks get hammered
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. While the crypto market showed resilience in trading on Monday, the same cannot be said for the traditional...
kitco.com
Tesla cuts output plan for Shanghai plant for Dec -sources
SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) plans to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from the previous month, two people with knowledge of electric vehicle maker's production plan said on Monday. The planned production cut comes after Tesla reported record...
kitco.com
Gold price is not done falling, but 2023 outlook promises returns as Fed starts to ease - ING
(Kitco News) Gold is still in danger of falling lower and giving up its recent gains, but the longer-term outlook is more constructive as the Federal Reserve shifts from tightening to easing next year, according to ING. Gold has been seeing head-turning gains in November and the beginning of December,...
Comments / 0