Russia's Sberbank introduces Ethereum compatibility, MetaMask integration, coin issuance on its blockchain platform

By Ernest Hoffman
kitco.com
 4 days ago
Strike and Bitnob partnership brings Bitcoin Lightning Network payments to Africa

Strike – a digital payments platform built on Bitcoin's Lightning Network – is the latest company to tap...
Goldman Sachs bargain-shops for crypto firms amid crypto winter, FTX worries

"We do see some really interesting opportunities, priced much more sensibly," McDermott said. The collapse of the...
USDC issuer Circle terminates its proposed SPAC merger with Concord

The merger was first announced in July 2021 with a preliminary valuation of $4.5 billion but was amended...
FX swap debt a $80 trillion 'blind spot' global regulator says

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pension funds and other 'non-bank' financial firms have more than $80 trillion of hidden, off-balance sheet dollar debt in FX swaps, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said. The BIS, dubbed the central bank to the world's central banks, also said in its latest quarterly...
Crypto SWOT: Creators selling NFTs on OpenSea collectively earned $1.1 billion this year

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Fantom, rising 32.44%. The European Union (EU) should step up the monitoring of digital currencies to prevent a situation where crypto crises like the collapse of the FTX exchange can pose a systemic risk, an EU lawmaker said. The bloc has reached a preliminary agreement on its first major crypto regulation proposal, known as Markets in Crypto assets, which would address supervision of service providers, as well as consumer protection and environmental safeguards for crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ether, writes Bloomberg.
Top commodity performer of 2023? Bloomberg Intelligence points to gold

(Kitco News) Gold could be the top commodity performer in 2023 as central banks shift to easing after their aggressive tightening cycles that defined this year and limited gold's price action, said Bloomberg Intelligence in its outlook. "Our base case is toward a global deflationary reset that will shift central-bank...
Most crypto likely to be regulated as securities, says CEO of NYSE-owner ICE

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most cryptocurrency tokens will likely be regulated as securities under existing securities laws in the fallout of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Tuesday. "I think you're going to see essentially tokens...
Bitcoin Dec. 5 daily chart alert - Bulls working on price uptrend

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer and hit a three-week high in early U.S. trading Monday. Prices are now in a fledgling uptrend on the daily bar chart. Bulls have the slight near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices is sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned right here!
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
Egypt sells $990 mln in one-year dollar T-bills - c.bank

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had sold $990 million in one-year dollar-denominated Treasury bills at an average yield of 4.6% in an auction. The auction will be settled on Tuesday, the bank added.
London gold body creates database of Russian bullion bars

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) is creating a database of Russian gold bars held by banks in London to help prevent sanctions evasion by Russian companies or the Russian central bank, the industry group said. Banks and the LBMA are reluctant to say how...
Bitcoin trades sideways near support at $17K as stocks get hammered

While the crypto market showed resilience in trading on Monday, the same cannot be said for the traditional...
Tesla cuts output plan for Shanghai plant for Dec -sources

SHANGHAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) plans to cut December output of the Model Y at its Shanghai plant by more than 20% from the previous month, two people with knowledge of electric vehicle maker's production plan said on Monday. The planned production cut comes after Tesla reported record...
