Could the Buffalo Sabres Land Jakob Chychrun?

December begins and Jakob Chychrun is still an Arizona Coyote. As NHL clubs evaluate his return from injury, Buffalo may be one of the teams looking to get him.

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Chychrun's recent return to action with the Arizona Coyotes following off-season wrist surgery generated media chatter over potential destinations for the 24-year-old defenseman. That chatter continues as Postmedia's Michael Traikos believes the Buffalo Sabres are the favorite to acquire him.

Earlier this week, The Buffalo News ' Lance Lysowski cited sources claiming the Sabres were among the clubs with an interest in Chychrun. Traikos pointed out they have the salary-cap space to acquire him as well as the depth in young prospects to tempt the Coyotes. He also felt they have the biggest need, pointing to the Sabres being stuck near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Sabres, however, could face competition from the Los Angeles Kings. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports they're in the market for a left-hand shot on the blueline and have been linked to Chychrun in the past. While they also have depth in promising talent to use as trade bait, Friedman acknowledged there's no guarantee it happens.

Where Chychrun wants to play could be the deciding factor. While he lacks no-trade protection this season, it's rumored he rejected a possible trade to the Columbus Blue Jackets before or during the first round of the 2022 NHL draft.

Friedman believes Chychrun has informed Coyotes management that he'd prefer getting traded to a post-season contender. That would give the edge to the Kings, who made the playoffs last season and currently sit third in the Pacific Division. The Sabres last made the post-season in 2011 and are currently six points out of an Eastern Conference wild-card berth.