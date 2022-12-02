Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - Detroit has been "decked out" for the holidays, where the streets have been transformed into a winter Wonderland where you can shop, eat and play. "Downtown Detroit right now is just extra festive and bright at this time of the year. So family-friendly. There are so many things to do for everybody, whether you're, you know, a young couple coming down for a date night or a family of five wanting to come and, you know, add to your holiday cheer," explains Rhonda Rouse, Team Leader Tenant Experience at Bedrock Detroit who helped to bring it...

