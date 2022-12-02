Read full article on original website
Kane Cruz
4d ago
Why couldn’t this monster have been the one who died or maybe one of her passengers? It’s always the innocent that gets the worst end of it. I hope she never gets to see her family again.
2
cw34.com
Murder suspect tried to escape in someone's car, hide in nearby apartment, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach is being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge for Monday's deadly shooting in West Palm Beach. Police said in the arrest report they received ShotSpotter notifications just before 1 p.m. on 54th Street just west of U.S. 1.
treasurecoast.com
FORT PIERCE POLICE ARRESTS SUSPECT IN TRAFFIC HOMICIDE INVOLVING TWO YOUNG ADULTS AND INFANT
Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Fort Pierce Police have arrested the suspect involved in the traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, involving two young adults and one infant. Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas in connection with the traffic crash that claimed the life of a...
WPBF News 25
Police investigating West Palm Beach deadly shooting after argument
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday. Investigators say it all started Monday afternoon when one man confronted another in the street. "The victim and the suspect in the shooting knew each other, they were known to each other," said West...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Police Arrest Hit and Run Suspect
Fort Pierce - Monday December 5, 2022: Fort Pierce Police have arrested a suspect in a a hit and run traffic homicide that claimed the life of a 19-year old woman last month. Fort Pierce Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested 29 year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas of Fort Pierce on Friday. He has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in great bodily injury, driving while license is suspended resulting in great bodily injury, and possession of methamphetamine.
Worker dies following I-95 crane accident that snarled traffic
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities said Tuesday that one of the workers involved in a crane accident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale has died following the incident that closed the freeway for hours and snarled traffic.The southbound lanes of I-95 between Sunrise and Broward boulevards reopened Monday night after being closed for much of the day.Officials said the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when a crane lifting some pilings toppled over when the ground underneath shifted. It hit a cherry picker or an aerial work platform, also known as a bucket truck.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for a string of multiple violent crimes including shooting in Stuart
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Fort Pierce surrendered himself after detectives said he commited a handful of violent crimes across the Treasure Coast. The Martin County Sheriff's Office was originally looking for 20-year-old Ri'ahj Lee Thomas after deputies said he shot and killed a man in an apartment in Stuart on Dec. 3.
Two masked men captured with large quantities of stolen mail in Lake Worth
wo people are behind bars after being captured with a load of stolen mail in Lake Worth where the two were caught red-handed stealing mail from two US Postal Service blue boxes.
cw34.com
Man dies 3 days after being hit by car in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 77-year-old Ernesto Arduz attempted to cross East Atlantic Boulevard at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 24. While doing so, the victim walked into the path of an oncoming GMC Terrain SUV.
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Employee Arrested on Fraud, Grand Theft Charges
A civilian employee of the Broward Sheriff's Office is facing fraud and grand theft charges after officials said she stole thousands of dollars from people while filing their tax returns. Mickalon L. Bullard, 45, was arrested Tuesday after she defrauded people out of nearly $19,000, BSO officials said. The investigation...
Motorcyclist fired on SUV that ran him over
FORT LAUDERDALE - A motorcyclist open fire in the middle of the road after being run over by the driver of an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Sunday afternoon on State Road 7 near NW 26th Street. Surveillance video shows the driver of the SUV cutting off another vehicle and making an illegal U-turn, running over the front part of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle then got up and limped toward the SUV as he shot at it. The driver of the SUV then hit another car going northbound causing an accident. The motorcyclist then limped to a nearby parking lot. The Broward Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived they found one man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. They said another person at the scene was detained.
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds...
8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs
An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist shoots 1 after being hit by SUV in Lauderdale Lakes road rage incident
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of an SUV used their vehicle to hit a motorcyclist in Lauderdale Lakes, setting off a violent and chaotic chain reaction that landed one person in custody and sent another to the hospital, authorities said. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call...
cw34.com
Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
Family seeks information on shooting death of man in Clewiston
A family in western Palm Beach County is seeking justice after finding their loved one's body in a canal bank, 25-year-old Jose Reyes of Belle Glade.
Man found shot dead on canal bank near Clewiston
CLEWISTON — A man was found shot to death Sunday morning on a canal bank outside Clewiston, police said. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies were called to the 43700 block of Corkscrew Boulevard in unincorporated Clewiston at about 7 a.m. Sunday in response to a report of a shooting.
Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on Turnpike in western Lake Worth
An overturned tractor-trailer caused major delays in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in western Lake Worth on Monday morning.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach hotel guest pulls gun on employee after dispute over broken TV, police say
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in Palm Beach said a guest allegedly pulled a gun on a local hotel employee during a dispute over a broken TV. Joel Boudrie, 70, is now facing several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
I-95 Reopens In Broward County After 18-Hour Closure
Southbound Lanes Are Moving Again After Near Crane Collapse. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The near crane collapse that closed I-95 southbound for 18 Hours, causing unprecedented delays and multi-hour commutes, is now resolved. The situation was stabilized early this morning and I-95 was […]
cw34.com
Crash involving semitruck closes lanes on Florida's Turnpike
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving a semitruck closed all southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Boynton Beach early Monday morning. According to FL511, the crash happened near Mile Marker 89 just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2022. Traffic was backed up to Exit 93: Lake Worth Road/SR-802.
