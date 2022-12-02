ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Kane Cruz
4d ago

Why couldn’t this monster have been the one who died or maybe one of her passengers? It’s always the innocent that gets the worst end of it. I hope she never gets to see her family again.

wqcs.org

Fort Pierce Police Arrest Hit and Run Suspect

Fort Pierce - Monday December 5, 2022: Fort Pierce Police have arrested a suspect in a a hit and run traffic homicide that claimed the life of a 19-year old woman last month. Fort Pierce Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested 29 year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas of Fort Pierce on Friday. He has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in great bodily injury, driving while license is suspended resulting in great bodily injury, and possession of methamphetamine.
FORT PIERCE, FL
CBS Miami

Worker dies following I-95 crane accident that snarled traffic

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities said Tuesday that one of the workers involved in a crane accident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale has died following the incident that closed the freeway for hours and snarled traffic.The southbound lanes of I-95 between Sunrise and Broward boulevards reopened Monday night after being closed for much of the day.Officials said the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when a crane lifting some pilings toppled over when the ground underneath shifted. It hit a cherry picker or an aerial work platform, also known as a bucket truck.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Man dies 3 days after being hit by car in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 77-year-old Ernesto Arduz attempted to cross East Atlantic Boulevard at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 24. While doing so, the victim walked into the path of an oncoming GMC Terrain SUV.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Motorcyclist fired on SUV that ran him over

FORT LAUDERDALE - A motorcyclist open fire in the middle of the road after being run over by the driver of an SUV in Lauderdale Lakes. It happened Sunday afternoon on State Road 7 near NW 26th Street. Surveillance video shows the driver of the SUV cutting off another vehicle and making an illegal U-turn, running over the front part of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle then got up and limped toward the SUV as he shot at it. The driver of the SUV then hit another car going northbound causing an accident. The motorcyclist then limped to a nearby parking lot. The Broward Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived they found one man who had been shot and he was taken to the hospital. They said another person at the scene was detained.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs

An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Reopens In Broward County After 18-Hour Closure

Southbound Lanes Are Moving Again After Near Crane Collapse. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The near crane collapse that closed I-95 southbound for 18 Hours, causing unprecedented delays and multi-hour commutes, is now resolved. The situation was stabilized early this morning and I-95 was […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Crash involving semitruck closes lanes on Florida's Turnpike

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving a semitruck closed all southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Boynton Beach early Monday morning. According to FL511, the crash happened near Mile Marker 89 just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2022. Traffic was backed up to Exit 93: Lake Worth Road/SR-802.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Community Policy