ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Man dies 3 days after being hit by car in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 77-year-old Ernesto Arduz attempted to cross East Atlantic Boulevard at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 24. While doing so, the victim walked into the path of an oncoming GMC Terrain SUV.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man dead after shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. It happened near Broadway and 54th Street. Police said they got the report from the Shot Spotter system and from multiple 911 calls. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

2 father-son fights in 3 days over Thanksgiving lead to charge of battery on a senior

A couple of violent incidents on Thanksgiving weekend landed a man in jail, with his son's help. An officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote that late in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26, the victim said “an argument that took place between Rafael Torres, 52, and [his son]. [The victim] mentioned that she intervened between [the father and son] to stop the verbal dispute, then went to her room as she realized [the older Torres] was drunk.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Crash involving semitruck closes lanes on Florida's Turnpike

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving a semitruck closed all southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Boynton Beach early Monday morning. According to FL511, the crash happened near Mile Marker 89 just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2022. Traffic was backed up to Exit 93: Lake Worth Road/SR-802.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Crane accident closes I-95, sends 2 men to hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in the hospital and part of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale is closed after a construction accident. It happened Monday morning near the highway, just north of Broward Boulevard. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a crane was lifting heavy equipment when...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Man missing, possibly endangered in Lake Park

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man in Lake Park. Authorities say 23-year-old Youri Armando Chevelon was last seen in Lake Park on Sunday, Dec. 4. Youri was seen on foot wearing a white tank top and red shorts....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

"I lost my temper": Man kills two neighbors in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in a shooting that happened over the weekend. On Dec. 3, a double homicide took place at the Cedar Pointe Condominiums off East Ocean Blvd in Stuart. Deputies say the victims, Henry and Ginger Wallace, both 81, were dead when they...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

DOJ: Shark diving crew convicted for stealing fishing gear, while police chief was onboard

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury in West Palm Beach convicted two men after law enforcement said they stole commercial fishing gear in federal waters. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said John R. Moore Jr., 56, of West Palm Beach and Tanner J. Mansell, 29, of Jupiter, ran their shark diving business from Jupiter Inlet. In August 2020, the two were operating a boat carrying a police chief and his family, visiting tourists from the Midwest, and two other tourists, when investigators said they commited a crime on camera in front of everyone.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man found dead on canal bank in Clewiston

CLEWISTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Reports of a shooting led deputies to find a man dead on a canal bank. Early Sunday morning deputies went to Corkscrew Blvd in unincorporated Clewiston in reference to a shooting. When they arrived deputies were told that there was a dead man on a...
CLEWISTON, FL
cbs12.com

Police searching for missing Fort Pierce woman

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police are searching for a missing woman. Investigators say M’Jhara Searcy might be in contact with a man who is now deceased. If you have any information that can help detectives please call Detective Charles Mantano at (772) 979-1483 or cmantano@fppd.org.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Massachusetts murder suspect arrested in South Florida, District Attorney says

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A week-long manhunt for a Massachusetts man accused of murder has come to an end. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a couple from Massachusetts were found brutally bludgeoned and stabbed in their home at 75 Gotham Drive Hill on Nov. 29. The couple was later identified as Carl Mattson,70, and Vicki Mattson, 70. The couple's dog was also found dead inside the house.
PLYMOUTH, MA
cbs12.com

HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility

PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
PALM CITY, FL
cbs12.com

Three shootings in City of Stuart, police department holds news conference

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Stuart Police held a news conference Saturday evening after three shootings happened in one day. On the early morning of Dec. 3, Stuart police received reports of a 14-year-old that shot another 14-year-old. It was deemed accidental, and police say the gun was locked up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy