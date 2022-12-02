Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Man dies 3 days after being hit by car in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 77-year-old Ernesto Arduz attempted to cross East Atlantic Boulevard at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 24. While doing so, the victim walked into the path of an oncoming GMC Terrain SUV.
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for a string of multiple violent crimes including shooting in Stuart
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Fort Pierce surrendered himself after detectives said he commited a handful of violent crimes across the Treasure Coast. The Martin County Sheriff's Office was originally looking for 20-year-old Ri'ahj Lee Thomas after deputies said he shot and killed a man in an apartment in Stuart on Dec. 3.
cbs12.com
Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
cbs12.com
Man dead after shooting in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. It happened near Broadway and 54th Street. Police said they got the report from the Shot Spotter system and from multiple 911 calls. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with a...
cbs12.com
Man arrested for stealing groceries, alcohol from store in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over the weekend, Palm Beach County investigators arrested Albert Foster. Foster is accused of stealing food and alcohol from a store in Lake Worth Beach. Detectives say it happened in early November at the El Bodegon Grocery Store on the 1900 block of...
cbs12.com
2 father-son fights in 3 days over Thanksgiving lead to charge of battery on a senior
A couple of violent incidents on Thanksgiving weekend landed a man in jail, with his son's help. An officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote that late in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26, the victim said “an argument that took place between Rafael Torres, 52, and [his son]. [The victim] mentioned that she intervened between [the father and son] to stop the verbal dispute, then went to her room as she realized [the older Torres] was drunk.
cbs12.com
Crash involving semitruck closes lanes on Florida's Turnpike
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving a semitruck closed all southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Boynton Beach early Monday morning. According to FL511, the crash happened near Mile Marker 89 just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2022. Traffic was backed up to Exit 93: Lake Worth Road/SR-802.
cbs12.com
Crane accident closes I-95, sends 2 men to hospital
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in the hospital and part of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale is closed after a construction accident. It happened Monday morning near the highway, just north of Broward Boulevard. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a crane was lifting heavy equipment when...
cbs12.com
Man missing, possibly endangered in Lake Park
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man in Lake Park. Authorities say 23-year-old Youri Armando Chevelon was last seen in Lake Park on Sunday, Dec. 4. Youri was seen on foot wearing a white tank top and red shorts....
cbs12.com
"I lost my temper": Man kills two neighbors in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in a shooting that happened over the weekend. On Dec. 3, a double homicide took place at the Cedar Pointe Condominiums off East Ocean Blvd in Stuart. Deputies say the victims, Henry and Ginger Wallace, both 81, were dead when they...
cbs12.com
Worker dies after construction crane accident that closed I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The construction accident that closed part of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale for most of Monday has turned deadly. CBS Miami reported one of the two workers rushed to the hospital has died. The victim’s name was not released. The two men had been...
cbs12.com
Woman accused of battery on boyfriend, leaving him 'tired of being physically abused'
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police because of a fight with her ex but she ended up the one getting arrested. This happened Friday night, Nov. 25, at a hotel on W. Ocean Drive in Boynton Beach. Police wrote Stephanie Persad, 33, told them her boyfriend...
cbs12.com
DOJ: Shark diving crew convicted for stealing fishing gear, while police chief was onboard
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury in West Palm Beach convicted two men after law enforcement said they stole commercial fishing gear in federal waters. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said John R. Moore Jr., 56, of West Palm Beach and Tanner J. Mansell, 29, of Jupiter, ran their shark diving business from Jupiter Inlet. In August 2020, the two were operating a boat carrying a police chief and his family, visiting tourists from the Midwest, and two other tourists, when investigators said they commited a crime on camera in front of everyone.
cbs12.com
'Is that really them?' Neighbor of slain Stuart couple says shooting is over an open door
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A violent 24-hour period in Stuart over the weekend leaves two people dead. The day of the shootings started early Saturday morning and ended Saturday evening, when husband and wife, Henry and Ginger Wallace, both 81 years old, were found shot to death just feet away from their home here at Cedar Pointe Village.
cbs12.com
Man found dead on canal bank in Clewiston
CLEWISTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Reports of a shooting led deputies to find a man dead on a canal bank. Early Sunday morning deputies went to Corkscrew Blvd in unincorporated Clewiston in reference to a shooting. When they arrived deputies were told that there was a dead man on a...
cbs12.com
Police searching for missing Fort Pierce woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police are searching for a missing woman. Investigators say M’Jhara Searcy might be in contact with a man who is now deceased. If you have any information that can help detectives please call Detective Charles Mantano at (772) 979-1483 or cmantano@fppd.org.
cbs12.com
Massachusetts murder suspect arrested in South Florida, District Attorney says
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A week-long manhunt for a Massachusetts man accused of murder has come to an end. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a couple from Massachusetts were found brutally bludgeoned and stabbed in their home at 75 Gotham Drive Hill on Nov. 29. The couple was later identified as Carl Mattson,70, and Vicki Mattson, 70. The couple's dog was also found dead inside the house.
cbs12.com
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
cbs12.com
Three shootings in City of Stuart, police department holds news conference
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Stuart Police held a news conference Saturday evening after three shootings happened in one day. On the early morning of Dec. 3, Stuart police received reports of a 14-year-old that shot another 14-year-old. It was deemed accidental, and police say the gun was locked up...
cbs12.com
'I see them daily:' keeping your family safe in the age of delivery
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a 7-year-old girl was abducted and killed by a contracted FedEx delivery driver, safety in neighborhoods is top of mind in Palm Beach County. During the holidays, there are large amounts of delivery service drivers on the roads and in neighborhoods. They...
