Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Gary Sinise Foundation brings families of fallen military heroes to Disney World on 'Snowball Express'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Children of fallen military service members are getting an early Christmas vacation to Walt Disney World thanks to actor Gary Sinise. About 2,000 family members from across the country were flown to Orlando aboard the 'Snowball Express' to enjoy a five-day stay at Disney World. The Gary Sinise Foundation partners with American Airlines to donate the flights so families don't have to pay a penny.
ORLANDO, FL
AL.com

Disney World’s Splash Mountain closing permanently in 2023

Disney has announced Splash Mountain will permanently close at Walt Disney World Resort on Jan. 23 to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new attraction inspired by the story and characters from the film “The Princess and the Frog.”. “In preparation for this new experience and the...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Universal's Epic Universe on track to open in 2025, company says

Construction is well underway at Universal's Epic Universe being built just off of Sand Lake Road at Kirkman Road. Structures are beginning to rise at the 750-acre site as seen from SKYFOX, and during a quarterly earning call on Tuesday, Universal executives confirmed that the project is on track to open in 2025.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida may reverse decision on Disney’s Reedy Creek District: report

ORLANDO, Fla. - A resolution to the politically charged conflict that developed this year between the state of Florida and the Walt Disney Company may reportedly be in the works. The state's lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Dec. 5, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida can expect a stretch of dry, warm weather over the next several days. High surf conditions exist due to a post-season tropical disturbance far out in the Atlantic Ocean.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando leaders vote on ordinance differentiating bars, restaurants, clubs

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando City Council on Monday voted unanimously on an ordinance to categorize restaurants, bars, and nightclubs differently. A restaurant is an establishment where more than 50% of its business comes from food sales. A bar has less than 50% of sales generated by food. The third category is nightclubs.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Reedy Creek Concerns

Today, the newly returned CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, addressed concerns over the Reedy Creek Improvement District during a Town Hall meeting open to all Disney Cast Members. In 1967, Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act with the local state legislature, which allows Walt Disney World...
FLORIDA STATE

