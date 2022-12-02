Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
fox35orlando.com
Universal's Epic Universe theme park 'right on track' - and expected to open summer 20215, CEO says
ORLANDO, Fla - Universal's Epic Universe, the highly-anticipated theme park under construction in Orlando, Florida, is "right on track" and remains on schedule to open in summer 2025, Jeffrey S. Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, said Monday during the UBS Global TMT Conference. "Yes, we're right on track, literally right on...
fox35orlando.com
Epic Universe: Aerial view of Universal's latest theme park coming in 2025
SKYFOX flew over construction of Universal's Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday. Executives said on Monday during a conference that the theme park is still on track to open in 2025.
fox35orlando.com
Epic Universe: New Universal Orlando theme park on track to open in 2025
Universal Orlando's newest theme park, Epic Universe, is starting to take shape like we’ve never seen before and is generating plenty of buzz. Executives confirmed they are on track to open the new park in 2025.
fox35orlando.com
Disney's Splash Mountain closing: Here's what it will look like after Tiana's Bayou Adventure retheming
ORLANDO, Fla. - Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida will soon close to be reimagined as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which will be themed around the popular animated 2009 film "The Princess and the Frog." On Friday, Disney announced that Splash Mountain will officially be closed on...
fox35orlando.com
Gary Sinise Foundation brings families of fallen military heroes to Disney World on 'Snowball Express'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Children of fallen military service members are getting an early Christmas vacation to Walt Disney World thanks to actor Gary Sinise. About 2,000 family members from across the country were flown to Orlando aboard the 'Snowball Express' to enjoy a five-day stay at Disney World. The Gary Sinise Foundation partners with American Airlines to donate the flights so families don't have to pay a penny.
Disney World’s Splash Mountain closing permanently in 2023
Disney has announced Splash Mountain will permanently close at Walt Disney World Resort on Jan. 23 to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new attraction inspired by the story and characters from the film “The Princess and the Frog.”. “In preparation for this new experience and the...
A Group Of Strangers Road Tripped Together After Their Florida Flight Got Canceled (VIDEOS)
Airport drama can happen anytime. Whether it’s about flight delays, seat-swapping situations, or flight cancelations, these scenarios tend to bring groups of random people together. That much was true for TikTok user Alanah (@alanahstory21), who shared a video from the Orlando, FL, airport on December 4 explaining that she...
fox35orlando.com
Universal's Epic Universe on track to open in 2025, company says
Construction is well underway at Universal's Epic Universe being built just off of Sand Lake Road at Kirkman Road. Structures are beginning to rise at the 750-acre site as seen from SKYFOX, and during a quarterly earning call on Tuesday, Universal executives confirmed that the project is on track to open in 2025.
fox35orlando.com
Florida may reverse decision on Disney’s Reedy Creek District: report
ORLANDO, Fla. - A resolution to the politically charged conflict that developed this year between the state of Florida and the Walt Disney Company may reportedly be in the works. The state's lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate...
fox35orlando.com
Viral video of coyote grabbing and dragging toddler sparks concerns in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Video out of California shows a coyote pulling a toddler to the ground and starting to drag her in the middle of the day. The girl’s dad jumped in to save her and scared the coyote away. "Especially seeing that video for the little toddler...
fox35orlando.com
'I’m hanging on by the skin of my teeth': Daytona businesses plea for shoppers amid hurricane recovery
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Although the 2022 hurricane season has wrapped up, businesses in Downtown Daytona Beach continue hurricane recovery efforts. Going out-of-business signs now cover the Knotty Crab. The owner tells FOX 35 News that his reason for closing was a mixture of things, but the double storms this season were the final straw.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Warehouse Fire: Fourth person dies days after blaze that ignited fireworks
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A fourth person has died days after a fire broke out at an Orlando-area warehouse that ignited fireworks inside the building, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says. Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, has been identified as the fourth death in the fire at the Magic in the Sky...
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Dec. 5, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida can expect a stretch of dry, warm weather over the next several days. High surf conditions exist due to a post-season tropical disturbance far out in the Atlantic Ocean.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando leaders vote on ordinance differentiating bars, restaurants, clubs
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando City Council on Monday voted unanimously on an ordinance to categorize restaurants, bars, and nightclubs differently. A restaurant is an establishment where more than 50% of its business comes from food sales. A bar has less than 50% of sales generated by food. The third category is nightclubs.
fox35orlando.com
Florida surfers find body of woman in Atlantic Ocean near Paradise Beach
INDIALANTIC, Fla. - A body was pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday afternoon in Brevard County after being spotted by two surfers. Nick Monroe and Chris Phillips were at Paradise Beach around 2:30 p.m. when they said they noticed something strange in the water. Both surfers said they...
disneytips.com
Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Reedy Creek Concerns
Today, the newly returned CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, addressed concerns over the Reedy Creek Improvement District during a Town Hall meeting open to all Disney Cast Members. In 1967, Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act with the local state legislature, which allows Walt Disney World...
fox35orlando.com
Mystery debris found on Florida beach believed to be shipwreck remains from 1800s
The mystery debris found along a Florida beach is likely shipwreck remains dating back to the 1800s, according to state archaeologists visiting the Daytona Beach Shores site Tuesday. The debris appeared along the Volusia County beach a couple of weeks ago after part of the beach was washed away following Hurricane Nicole.
fox35orlando.com
State: Mystery debris found on Florida beach could possibly be an old shipwreck
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: Officials believe the mystery items are that of a merchant ship dating back from the 1800s, state archaeologists visiting the site told FOX 35 News Tuesday. Original story below:. After some mystery debris appeared along the beach in Daytona Beach Shores, we may soon learn...
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee’s Festival of Lights Parade to Shine Through the Streets of Kissimmee Saturday December 10
The Kissimmee Festival of Lights , one of Central Florida’s premier nighttime parades will return to the streets of Historic Downtown Kissimmee on Saturday December 10th at 7:30pm, and it’s sure to be the brightest, the most electric, and the most magical Festival of Lights Parade of all time, sponsored by KUA.
fox35orlando.com
Phantom Fireworks fire: Company says it plans to rebuild after deadly crash at Florida store
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A spokesman for Phantom Fireworks Companies said the consumer fireworks retailer intends to rebuild following a deadly crash and fire at its West Melbourne, Florida location. In a statement sent to FOX 35 News, condolences were offered to the family of the driver who lost his...
Comments / 0