Topeka, KS

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center explores ice

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center taught the 27 News morning show one of the ways they explore ice.

Laura Burton stopped by Friday morning to show us an activity you can do at home.

The discovery center will have extended hours over winter break. To see the hours and current exhibits, click here .

