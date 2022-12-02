Read full article on original website
Keep an eye on your data with Norton Dark Web Monitoring
In today’s connected world, the personal information you think is private very well may not be. In the US, there were over 5,7 million identity theft reports (opens in new tab) in 2021 alone. Many of those were linked to commercial fraud, but the issue actually runs global, with attacks and targets being diversified. What's even worse is that identity theft crimes show no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Apple finally stumps up cash for MacBook customers hit by butterfly keyboard problems
Do you own a MacBook with a butterfly keyboard which required a repair? Well, you might be able to claim some money as part of a settlement to a lawsuit on behalf of affected parties, with a judge in California now having granted preliminary approval to that settlement. Apple has...
Microsoft is trying another push to get people to switch to Windows 11
With adoption still struggling, Microsoft has found yet another route to push its latest Windows 11 operating system, specifically to users of Windows 10. The company is hoping that a new out-of-the-box experience, prompting users to upgrade to Windows 11, will make it easier and smoother, as many users may be more likely to conform during setup.
How to create and personalize your best iOS 16 Lock Screen for your iPhone
IOS 16 arrived back in September, and one of the biggest talking points (and upgrade incentives) this year is the new customizable lock screens for your iPhone. The iOS lock screen has been fairly stagnant for years, but this latest update gives everyone the opportunity to turn theirs into a conversation starter – particularly if you have the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the always-on display.
How 4G laptops could revolutionise your business
Over the past couple of years, it’s unlikely that connectivity has been a major concern for most business leaders. As a result of the pandemic-induced shift to remote working, which has seen staff depart corporate headquarters for home offices, employees have been hooked up to super-fast home Wi-Fi® networks - the same networks they use to stream Netflix, play online games, and connect with friends and family.
Google says Rust is the key to cutting Android vulnerabilities
The Rust programming language is the key to making the Android operating system safer, Google’s engineers have claimed. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published by Android security engineer Jeffrey Vander Stoep, the Googler says the number of severe memory vulnerabilities has significantly dropped in the last three years and suggests it’s all thanks to the OS moving away from memory-unsafe programming languages, C and C++.
Facebook Dating will use your face to verify you're old enough to date
Meta is testing a new age verification system on its Facebook Dating platform to determine if you're over the age of 18 – but if only you live in the United States. Age verification on Facebook Dating (opens in new tab) appears to take cues from both Tinder’s and Bumble’s own systems. Meta will give users two different ways to verify their age: either through a video selfie or by uploading a picture of their ID, which is very similar to how Facebook confirms account identities (opens in new tab).
OnePlus forgets it makes smartphones and announces... a mechanical keyboard?
OnePlus has announced that it’s making, or rather co-creating, a mechanical keyboard, which is a bit of a curveball for a firm that is best known for its smartphones. To be fair, OnePlus does produce kit other than smartphones – like earphones, and a smartwatch – but we didn’t see a mechanical keyboard coming. However, as the company tells us, it’s taking this direction due to popular demand.
Corsair K100 Air Wireless vs Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro: which wireless gaming keyboard is for you?
Both the Corsair K100 Air Wireless and the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro are at the top of the pile when in comes to low-profile wireless gaming keyboards.In this guide, we aim to help you choose between the two. Available at a steep price of $279 (£279, AU$479), the Corsair K100 Wireless is an ultra-thin keyboard featuring tactile switches. Razer’s DeathStalker V2 Pro is as ultra-thin as the Corsair K100, sports linear switches, and costs $219 (£249, AU$359).
Another top password manager is doing away with passwords
Open source password manager Bitwarden has announced that it’s going passwordless in a move that it hopes will make it easier and faster for users to access their Bitwarden vaults. In a press release, Bitwarden explained that its new mechanism, "uses a public and private key exchange between the...
What is a nameserver?
In order for your website to be accessible online, it needs to be hosted on a web server. This is a machine that is connected to the internet and stores your website files. When a person types in your domain name, their computer looks up the IP address of the web server where your website is stored, and then they are directed to your site. In order for this process to work, you need to set up DNS records with a domain registrar (opens in new tab) or web hosting (opens in new tab) company.
How to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 online, A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort
This season has seen the Rickest Rick really mellow: being prepared to sacrifice himself for cosmic dinosaurs and saving Jerry from a fortune cookie-shaped fate worse than death. Now the more ‘evolved’ Rick is trying to prevent Morty from enlisting with a group of Arthurian knights. We explain below how to watch Rick and Morty season 6 episode 9 online now and from anywhere.
Why MPB is the best one-stop-shop for all your photography needs this Christmas (and beyond)
Photography can be a daunting hobby for newcomers and experienced shutterbugs alike. With so many cameras and lenses to choose from (many of which will happily drain your wallet without a second thought), it can be tricky to navigate the photography gear minefield. Enter MPB (opens in new tab) —...
I hiked the Inca Trail, and these gadgets kept me safe and sane
We haven’t even made it past our second day of hiking yet, and already my Apple Watch Series 6 is on its last breath. My AirPods Pro are also suffering a similar fate, having popped out of my sleeping bag the night prior, enduring freezing mountain temps in the middle of a Peruvian winter without so much as a cozy on.
Why a faff-free DaaS technology solution is the key to business success
Growing a business is never easy, and with a host of challenges facing companies of all sizes across multiple industries, you need to look at ways to help your business stand out from the crowd. For starters, staying flexible is a great idea in business, whether that's in your working...
Rackspace confirms "security incident" across some of its servers
Rackspace experienced what it has called a “security incident” on its hosted Microsoft Exchange platform that saw it forced to take the service down over the weekend. The problem was fixed in the early Monday morning hours. “On Friday, Dec 2, 2022, we became aware of an issue...
IBM says it is hiking storage prices across the world
IBM has announced price increases for a wide variety of its storage products, which are set to take effect from 2023 onwards. Customers in the UK, Canada, Japan, much of Mainland Europe, and many parts of North Africa and the Caribbean are expected to see cost increases, however US users may be unaffected.
Apple allows developers to set more price points in new App Store update
In a dramatic app fee structure update, Apple announced that from today (December 6), developers will be able to select from 900 price points for their apps across 45 currencies throughout 175 storefronts, from $0.10 to $10,000, barring Apple's approval. This is almost 10 times more than previously available for...
Chats in Google Messages are about to get even more secure
Google has announced that it's bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats in the Google Messages app. The security upgrade is heading to beta users first before being rolled out more widely. End-to-end encryption means no one, not even Google, can read the content of messages. It's already supported in the...
Stocks rally sputters as growth fears deepen
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asia's stockmarkets wobbled lower on Wednesday as reality bit on hopes for a soft economic landing in the United States, and investors curbed further enthusiasm about China's reopening.
