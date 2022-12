CareerSource Central Florida’s is hosting its tenth annual Paychecks for Patriots event on Thursday, December 8th, which is a job fair dedicated to connecting Veterans and their spouses with career opportunities across various industries here in Central Florida. Participating companies include Amazon, Lockheed Martin, TrustCo Bank, City of Apopka, City of Lake Mary, City of Winter Garden, Orange County Government, Full Sail University and more offering career opportunities in Project Surveyor, Utility Technician, Registered Nurse, Licensed Therapist, Career Services Consultant, Warehouse Associate and more.

