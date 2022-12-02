Franklinton Man Pleads Guilty as Charged to Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Read full article on original website
WDSU
Covington murder suspect causes more than $1,000 in damage to jail cell in escape attempt
New details have come to light following a murder suspect's attempt to break out of jail over the weekend. Antonio Tyson, 49, was moved to Angola after he tried to escape his prison cell at the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Saturday. Tyson is accused of murdering retired priest Father...
Mississippi man accused of arson, arrested on multiple charge after attempting to flee deputies
A Mississippi man wanted on arson charges, is behind bars on multiple charges after he attempted to flee from deputies. According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Roy Ray Duncan attempted to run on foot when deputies attempted to serve him with arrested warrant for Arson in the 5200 block of Magnolia-Progress Road in Magnolia.
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in fatal shooting on Academy Drive in Metairie
Detectives investigating the death of a man shot and killed in his Metairie backyard have arrested a suspect in the case. Nicholas Robinson, 21, of Metairie, was booked Thursday with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and drug possession, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
Murdered priest laid to rest in Covington
Over a span of 20 years as a priest, Young forged strong bonds with his peers and parishioners. On Monday, many of them remembered his life of service as they tried to process the horror of how he was taken, listen to my story.
wbrz.com
6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle
CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
Suspect booked in Metairie homicide
A 21-year-old Metairie man faces murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting last week on Academy Drive. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Nicholas Robinson for the November 28 incident.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tangipahoa Parish (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish. The accident happened close to Ridge Drive on Highway 442 at around 3 p.m. Matthew Bonomo was traveling west when he lost control and went off the road.
wbrz.com
WATCH: St. Tammany sheriff's deputy chases cow across busy highway
COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend. The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.
WDSU
Man accused of Covington murders attempts to escape jail
COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Sheriff's Office reports that the suspect who is being accused of killing a retired pastor and a church associate attempted to escape jail. Antonio Tyson, 49, is accused of killing Father Otis Young and his associate, Ruth Prats, and burning their bodies. Tyson attempted...
NOLA.com
Suspect in burning of Covington bodies tries to escape jail, gets caught, authorities say
The man accused of killing a Covington priest and a lay associate at his church tried to escape the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Saturday, then was arrested and shipped off to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, authorities said. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies rebooked Antonio Tyson, 49,...
wbrz.com
State Police: Man killed after crashing into tree in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday afternoon
INDEPENDENCE - A man was killed Saturday afternoon when his pickup truck slammed into a tree in Tangipahoa Parish. State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on LA 442 near River Ridge Drive in Independence. It claimed the life of 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo. Troopers said Bonomo...
Man accused of firing shotgun at Forrest County deputy
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a Forrest County deputy in the Glendale community on Friday, December 2. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said deputies were responding to a report of a disturbance on Scenic Drive. As the first deputy arrived at the scene, […]
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
25-year-old arrested in drug bust; Guns, fentanyl, heroin seized
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested following a month-long investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Baton Rouge DEA. The agencies conducted an investigation into an alleged street-level fentanyl/heroin dealer identified as Davante Johnson, 25. Authorities say the investigation started...
WLBT
Suspect arrested, charged with murder of McComb man
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect faces murder and weapon possession charges in McComb. On November 10, the McComb Police Department says officers arrested 44-year-old Christopher Donnell Wilkinson, a convicted felon, for the shooting death of Cedric O’Neil Carter. Wilkinson is being held in the Pike County Jail with...
fox8live.com
Fatal car accident claims the life of man in Tangipahoa Parish
INDEPENDENCE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a St. Bernard man Saturday afternoon (Dec. 3). According to police, the accident happened around 3 p.m. on LA Hwy 442 near River Ridge Drive in Tangipahoa Parish. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Matthew Bonomo, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 442 in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.
theadvocate.com
Was a death in police custody preventable? Video raises questions, law enforcement experts say.
For five crucial minutes, Bogalusa police officers stood by, some with their hands in their pockets, as a suspect they had shocked with a stun gun and dragged along the ground lay limp and handcuffed on the police station pavement. Twenty-eight-year-old Eric Nelson Sr. might have survived the December, 2021...
wxxv25.com
Man faces drugs, weapons charges after Pearl River County deputies searched home
A Carriere man is facing multiple charges after Pearl River County deputies searched his home this morning. Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said 39-year-old Dustin Hatten was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, and trespassing.
Kenner Police Officers save three people from sinking vehicle
NEW ORLEANS — The Kenner Police Department is reporting that four of its officers, as well as a number of firefighters, rescued two adults and a child from a sinking vehicle early Friday morning. According to a release from Kenner PD, Officer Clarence Carr responded to a 911 call...
Teens arrested in connection to Slidell driver, passenger shootings
Two teenagers were arrested by St. Tammany Parish detectives Friday morning in connection to a shooting earlier in the week that left a 19-year-old driver dead and a passenger wounded.
