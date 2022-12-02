Franklinton Man Pleads Guilty as Charged to Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Motor Vehicle, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

COVINGTON - A sheriff's deputy tried to corral two loose calves after they managed to escape a property in St. Tammany Parish over the weekend. The sheriff's office shared video of the deputy's foot pursuit on Highway 190 in Covington, which unfolded sometime Saturday. The department said two small cows, both of them four months old, escaped a home on Harrison Avenue and made it onto the roadway.

