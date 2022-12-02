(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council has some unfinished business Tuesday night. Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council is expected to finalize development agreements with North Star Housing LLC--the company spearheading the Shenandoah Senior Villas project-- plus Community 1st Credit Union's facility at 603 South Fremont Street, Green Plains, Incorporated's proposed biocampus expansion--including its $50 million clean sugar facility--and MALOJA, LLC, the company spearheading the renovation of the former Johnson Brothers Mill building. Council members are also expected to act on a revision of the city's urban renewal plan to incorporate the Community 1st and Shenandoah Villa projects into city limits. Public hearings were held on all those items at the council's previous meeting two weeks ago. However, action was delayed because of a holdup in the Iowa Secretary of State's Office regarding annexing the Community 1st property. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News action by Fremont County cleared the way for the annexation to move forward.

SHENANDOAH, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO