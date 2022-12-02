Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Creston's DeGonia excited to grow running, wrestling skills at NIACC
(Creston) -- Riley DeGonia's passion for running and desire to learn about wrestling opened up a college opportunity for her, and she took it. DeGonia will run cross country and wrestle at North Iowa Area Community College next year. "I made this decision because I want to improve myself as...
kmaland.com
Mildred Walter, age 94, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7. Mildred passed away early Tuesday morning at the Creston Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Thelma Prange, 90, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Thelma passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
kmaland.com
William A. Wood, 75 of Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. William passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
Remaining SWCC women's basketball games canceled
(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College has announced their remaining women’s basketball games will not be played. The Spartans are 1-4 overall and had been competing with a “depleted roster” since the beginning of the season. Remaining games will be listed as a “No Contest.”. Find the...
kmaland.com
KMA Sports presents Five Questions with Glenwood's Jenna Hopp
(KMAland) -- Welcome to a new feature with KMA Sports: Five Questions. Our aim is to get to know area athletes on a different level -- outside of the athletic realm -- and up first is Glenwood senior and South Dakota State signee Jenna Hopp. Enjoy the first KMA Sports...
kmaland.com
Helen C. Schilling, 101, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Helen passed away on Monday evening, December 5, 2022, Azria Health in Clarinda, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Janice Follmann
Service:No servicesName:Janice FollmannPronunciation: Age:74From:Atlantic, IowaPrevious: Day…
kmaland.com
Sharon Rhoads, 71, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m. Visitation End: 1:00 p.m. Memorials: Southwest Iowa Humane Society. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Bedford boys relying on depth, progression in 3-0 start
(Bedford) -- The Bedford boys basketball team has raced to a 3-0 start thanks to steady contributions throughout the lineup. The Bulldogs opened their season last week with wins over Essex, Murray and Lenox. "We're obviously happy to be 3-0," Coach Tanner Peterman said. "We've done some things well, but...
kmaland.com
Griswold girls working in new system, facing challenging week ahead
(Griswold) -- The Griswold girls basketball team is in the midst of one of their toughest weeks of the season while also trying to work in a new system under first-year head coach Ryan Lockwood. “The team has been working real hard,” Lockwood told KMA Sports. “With the new system...
kmaland.com
Size, experience key for St. Albert girls in 4-0 start
(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert girls basketball team has used its size and experience to its advantage on the way to a 4-0 start. The Saintes have victories over Tri-Center, Harlan, Logan-Magnolia and Clarinda to open the season. Their fast start isn't surprising after returning 11 contributors from last year's team.
kmaland.com
Janice Follmann, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa
Janice Follmann, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home. Per her request cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Janice’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
kmaland.com
New Nebraska City commissioners take oaths
(Nebraska City) -- Monday night's Nebraska City City Council meeting marked the changing of the guard. Two new commissioners took their seats on the council, having been elected in last month's general elections. Cole Sharp succeeds Gloria Glover as the city's finance and treasury commissioner, while Joe Chaney replaces Vic Johns as roads and public projects commissioner. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says both new commissioners prepared for their positions following their elections.
Christmas Lighted Parade in Atlantic
(Atlantic) The Christmas Spirit filled the air at The Atlantic Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas-lighted parade on Saturday night. A large crowd lined Chestnut Street, braved the cold, and watched the colorful floats slowly cruise down Main Street, signifying why Atlantic is Travel Iowa’s number one destination to celebrate Christmas for the second consecutive year.
kmaland.com
Lenox's Cox putting up dominant numbers in sophomore season
(Lenox) -- The Lenox girls basketball team is off to a 2-1 start thanks to some mind-boggling performances from sophomore Sadie Cox. "I think we're off to a great start," Cox said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "We're working hard. I'm glad with how it's going so far." The Tigers...
kmaland.com
Karen Christine Stephens, 84, Coin, Iowa
Olinger Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery - Highland in Thornton, CO.
kmaland.com
IWCC CB Colson picks Washington State
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western cornerback Jamorri Colson announced a commitment to Washington State on Tuesday. Colson picked Washington State over offers from Iowa and West Virginia. The 6-foot, 170-pounder from Ocilla, Georgia has 22 tackles and eight passes defended this year for the Reivers. The Reivers will play for...
kmaland.com
Development agreements back on Shen council agenda
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's City Council has some unfinished business Tuesday night. Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council is expected to finalize development agreements with North Star Housing LLC--the company spearheading the Shenandoah Senior Villas project-- plus Community 1st Credit Union's facility at 603 South Fremont Street, Green Plains, Incorporated's proposed biocampus expansion--including its $50 million clean sugar facility--and MALOJA, LLC, the company spearheading the renovation of the former Johnson Brothers Mill building. Council members are also expected to act on a revision of the city's urban renewal plan to incorporate the Community 1st and Shenandoah Villa projects into city limits. Public hearings were held on all those items at the council's previous meeting two weeks ago. However, action was delayed because of a holdup in the Iowa Secretary of State's Office regarding annexing the Community 1st property. City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News action by Fremont County cleared the way for the annexation to move forward.
kmaland.com
Nishna Productions plans housing for GRC client influx
(Shenandoah) -- Nishna Productions, Incorporated is taking action to meet a future demand for affordable housing for additional clients. Recently, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of city-owned property at 300 Pine Street to NPI for $1,000, contingent upon the completion of an environmental review. Plans call for constructing a four-bedroom slab house at that location for clients. Similar projects are planned in Red Oak and Malvern. NPI Executive Director Sherri Clark tells KMA News additional housing is necessary in order to house referrals from the Glenwood Resource Center, which is expected to close in 2024. Though NPI has received up to 30 referrals, Clark says it's difficult to determine how many GRC clients the agency will actually receive.
Comments / 1