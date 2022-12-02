ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith & Julio Urías Earn All-MLB Honors For 2022 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers led all National League teams with five players earning All-MLB honors for the 2022 season. Only the Houston Astros had more selections (six). Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both were named to the All-MLB First Team, while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Julio Urías were included on the Second Team. Selections to the All-MLB Teams comprised of voting from fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 MLB Winter Meetings: Schedule In San Diego, Dodgers Free Agents & More

The annual MLB Winter Meetings begin on Sunday in San Diego, California, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are sure to be busy. The Dodgers have multiple areas to address on their roster led by the shortstop position with Trea Turner reaching free agency. In addition, they need to add to their pitching staff and figure out their starters in center field, left field, and third base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agent Rumors: Cody Bellinger Signing With Chicago Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers added to their initial list of free agents last month when they non-tendered three players, including Cody Bellinger, who was coming off a third consecutive subpar season. Despite his recent struggles, Bellinger generated significant interest on the open market due to his previous success and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agent Rumors: Tommy Kahnle Signing With Yankees

When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Tommy Kahnle to a two-year contract, it was with the right-hander likely not contributing until the 2022 season due to still recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Dodgers were confident Kahnle would emerge as a late-inning option for manager Dave Roberts once healthy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Signing With New York Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers identified the starting rotation as an area of need this offseason, with Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney all reaching free agency. The club wasted no time by re-signing Kershaw to a one-year contract, which was made official Monday morning after a delay in completing the required physical. Meanwhile, Anderson has gone on to sign a three-year pact with the Los Angeles Angels, and Heaney remains on the open market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew McCutchen Interest

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason facing needs at shortstop and their starting rotation, and the outfield became another area on the roster to address after the team’s decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said there is interest in re-signing Bellinger....
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Re-Sign Clayton Kershaw For 2023

The Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Clayton Kershaw to a one-year, $20 million contract for the 2023 season. His deal was announced Monday, several weeks after the left-hander and the team came to a reported agreement. Kershaw’s deal is said to include a $5 million signing bonus as well, which is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agent Rumors: Andrew Heaney Signing With Texas Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason facing a clear need in their starting rotation due to Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw all reaching free agency. Each of the three southpaws were candidates to be extended the $19.65 million qualifying offer for 2023, though the Dodgers only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 Winter Meetings: MLB Network TV Schedule Of Live Coverage From San Diego

The 2022 Winter Meetings in San Diego, California, begin Sunday, with MLB Network kicking off 38 hours worth of coverage at 4 p.m. PT. Analysis of potential signings, trades and rumors, plus interviews with managers and general managers will be featured across several of the channel’s flagship shows through Wednesday, December 7.
SAN DIEGO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Fred McGriff Elected Into Hall Of Fame Via Contemporary Baseball Era Ballot

Fred McGriff was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame via unanimous selection from the 16 members of the Contemporary Baseball Era committee. Players considered eligible by the committee were those deemed with making “primary contributions to the game after 1980” and must receive 75% of the vote to be elected.
FLORIDA STATE
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Willie Davis Traded For Mike Marshall

On December 5, 1973, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired relief pitcher Mike Marshall from the Montreal Expos in exchange for outfielder Willie Davis. It was a significant trade as both players were quite successful in the years leading up to the deal. In four seasons for the Expos, Marshall posted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Andrew Heaney Received Contract Offer From Toronto Blue Jays & More Teams

Andrew Heaney put together a productive 2022 season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and now he is once again a free agent looking to capitalize on his success. Following 2021, Heaney was coming off the worst season of his career, pitching to a combined 5.83 in 129.2 innings with the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees. The Dodgers were aware of Heaney’s upside and took a chance on him, giving him a one-year deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers’ Interest Contingent On Contract Terms

With the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings taking place this week in San Diego, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain among the teams connected to Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge, Trea Turner and Justin Verlander, among other top free agents. The Dodgers have clear needs at shortstop and in their starting rotation, which...
