ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Person found dead after trailer fire near Scottsdale

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hhwy1_0jVCXiLQ00

One person is dead after a fire engulfed a trailer near Scottsdale early Friday morning.

Rural Metro Fire says around 1:45 a.m., they were called to the area of 140th Street and Rio Verde for a report of a travel trailer and car on fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a trailer and SUV fully engulfed in fire.

They also found a second trailer on fire and the blaze was starting to extend to a small outbuilding nearby.

Because of heavy fire, crews were forced to fight the fire defensively to protect livestock and other recreational vehicles nearby.

While fighting the blaze, a victim was found dead. Rural Metro believes the person might have exited the trailer before they became overwhelmed by smoke and fire.

The property owners confirmed the trailer housed a woman and several birds in cages.

Rural Metro has not confirmed that the victim found was the woman. The victim also has not yet been identified.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

2 rescued from house fire in Glendale, firefighters say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters helped rescue two people out of a burning home in Glendale Monday afternoon. Initial fire reports came in around 12:30 p.m. to a neighborhood near 75th Avenue, south of Glendale. Both Glendale and Phoenix fire crews arrived to see flames that appeared to have started on the outside of the home before extending into the attic.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Two people displaced after fire destroys their north Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a north Phoenix home to go up in flames Saturday evening, leaving two people without a home. Around 7 p.m., Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to the home located near 51st Street and Thunderbird Road after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting the house fire. According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, the first crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke coming from the home’s roof. Firefighters quickly cleared the home and began to fight the fast-moving blaze. The intense flames caused part of the roof to collapse, forcing crews to pull back and fight the fire from their ladder trucks.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Child dies following 2-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A child is dead following a two-car crash on Dec. 6 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the crash happened near Seventh Street and Thomas Road. According to witnesses, a car that was traveling eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. A man driving the westbound...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 dead, 1 critically injured in fiery accident in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are dead, and one man is in critical condition after a serious two-vehicle accident late Saturday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police arrived at Thomas Road and 59th Avenue around 10:14 p.m. to find a pick-up truck on fire. Phoenix firefighters were able to put out the flames, and their investigation found three people trapped inside the truck who died in the blaze.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 dead after fiery car crash in west Phoenix

Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Woman dies after becoming 'overwhelmed by smoke or fire' in Rio Verde Foothills trailer fire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman and several birds are dead after an early morning trailer fire in Rio Verde Foothills on Friday, the Rural Metro Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived at the scene north of Scottsdale to find two trailers and a car on fire, the department said. Officials were previously told by the 911 caller that the trailer was believed to be occupied.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart

PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Weekend rain creates nightmare for one Phoenix neighborhood

Heavy rain caused pavement problems in a Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell, after a unique street coating meant to battle the extreme summer heat was damaged by the storm. "The first time they did it, it was great. Why they decided to do a second coat, is beyond...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Body set on fire near downtown Phoenix, police investigating

PHOENIX — Arson and homicide detectives are asking the public for help after a man’s body was set on fire in Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Officers in the area saw smoke from a small fire near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street around 3 p.m. Officers were able to quickly...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after an apparent ATV accident at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Initial reports of a single-vehicle crash near 48th Street and McDowell Road came in around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 60s and a five-year-old girl were hospitalized but in stable condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but authorities say they don’t believe any of them were wearing helmets when the accident happened.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Person dies after being set on fire in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a death near downtown Phoenix after a person was reportedly set on fire. Phoenix Police say officers on Dec. 1 saw what appeared to be smoke from a fire near Ninth Avenue and Buchanan Street. Officers found the fire and after putting it out, they...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

ADHS fines Mesa memory care center $500 after woman dies

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A memory care center in Mesa was cited $1,000 after two violations, including one that led to a woman’s death earlier this year. According to a report from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services, four allegations were made against Silver Creek Inn near Baseline and Power roads earlier this year. Only one of them was unable to be verified.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Chandler OKs allowing residents to keep backyard chickens, but there are some rules

CHANDLER, Ariz. - The city of Chandler decided to allow residents to keep backyard chickens, to the dismay of some in the community, but there are some rules to follow. "Most of us bought our homes here over the past 10-15 years as residential property. What we're winding up finding is that the city is now turning our residential property into agricultural property, which is not what we intended for our homes," says Les Minkus.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Apache Junction pastor's home lost in fire, community steps in

Homeowners will be able to have hens in their backyards, but no roosters. Arizona mother killed in hit-and-run while visiting New Orleans with husband. New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. Group of Arizona FLDS girls found in Washington Airbnb. Updated: 2 hours...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy