Second person dead identified in Conway crash that also killed young pregnant woman

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the second person killed in a vehicle crash that occurred in late November in Conway.

Benjamin “Ryan” Lewis, 25, of Conway, died on Nov. 30, from injuries sustained in a crash on Nov. 21, on Hwy 66 near Hwy 905. The same collision also killed Bethany Todd, 20, of Loris, who was pregnant.

The coroner’s office initially did not release Lewis’s name, because they were “hopeful that Ryan would recover and felt it would be appropriate and respectful for him to be informed first,” Michelle McSpadden, Deputy Coroner, said in a release.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is the investigating agency.