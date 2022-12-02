Read full article on original website
WTVM
WTVM to stream St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s ‘Celebration of Champions’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has a lot to celebrate when it comes to athletics. That celebration is set for Monday, December 12, at 6:30 p.m. on Deimel Field - it truly is a ‘Celebration of Champions.’. All of Pacelli’s student-athletes and coaches of the four...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Local fitness instructor talks on health and exercising
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is a week of self-care. Today, we talk about getting fit - not skinny, not snatched. We’re talking on avoiding health problems that come because we’re not moving our bodies enough. Local fitness instructor, Stephanie Quinones, founder of Thiq Fitness, talks with...
WTVM
Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, of Knoxville, TN. Bryan says Hayes arrived...
WTVM
Phenix City School Board continues search for new superintendent
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Board continues its search for a new superintendent following Dr. Clarence Sutton’s declining to the position. The board held a meeting where they were supposed to confirm selecting Suton for the position. However, officials say he declined the role and will...
WTVM
Help children in the Chattahoochee Valley by donating to WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re entering the final week for WTVM’s Holiday Toy Drive - and we need your help!. Many children go without toys during the holiday season - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM is partnering with local businesses in our area to make sure kids in the Chattahoochee Valley don’t have to go toyless this season.
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Emerson Avenue in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence in an east Columbus neighborhood off Floyd Road. An active scene with units from the Columbus Police Department and SWAT team has been spotted on Emerson Avenue. No word on the details of this presence. Stay with us as we...
WTVM
Opelika Parks and Recreation to host Reindeer Express in Municipal Park
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting Reindeer Express this weekend. Reindeer Express is scheduled for December 8 - 10. The event will take place each night from 5 - 8 p.m. at Municipal Park. There will be train rides through lights, pictures with Santa, musical entertainment...
WTVM
Opelika’s ‘Christmas In A Railroad Town’ returns December 9
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Christmas In A Railroad Town returns to Historic Downtown Opelika on Friday. The event is set to take place December 9 from 6 - 9 p.m. This annual event features many different holiday activities including crafts, pictures with Santa, a petting zoo, train rides, pony rides, storytelling, live music and much more!
WTVM
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round. However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.
WTVM
Road improvements coming to Summerville Rd. in Smiths Station
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction has started to make an intersection along Highway 280 in Smiths Station safer for truckers and other motorists. Alabama Department of Transportation started its improvement project at the intersection of Summerville Road and Highway 280/431, near the Love’s Truck Stop. The project will...
WTVM
Police investigating deadly south Columbus hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect in a deadly south Columbus hit-and-run investigation. On Dec. 5, around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive following reports of a person being hit by a vehicle. Police say upon arrival at...
WTVM
Tow truck driver ID’d after being hit on J.R. Allen Pkwy in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A tow truck driver died on Friday, while working, after being hit by a vehicle on J.R. Allen Parkway. According to officials, the accident occurred near the Veterans Parkway exit on J.R. Allen Parkway. The tow truck driver was loading a Georgia State Patrol vehicle on the truck when he was struck and killed by a driver.
WTVM
Alabama man in custody after allegedly carjacking woman at gunpoint in Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama man is in custody after carjacking a woman at gunpoint, followed by crashing during a police chase in Valley. On December 5, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Valley officers were notified of a ‘carjacking at gunpoint’ on exit 70 on I-85. Authorities say...
WTVM
Much warmer temperatures have arrived; small rain chances
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will be running a good 10-15 degrees above average during the day for the rest of the week (even warmer at night) with a couple passing showers at times. Most of us stay dry. Clouds, isolated showers mixed with some sun on this Tuesday. It...
WTVM
Muscogee Co. prepares for high voter turnout ahead of US Senate runoff
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Tomorrow is election day. All precincts will open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” says Director of Elections and Voter Registration Nancy Boren. Muscogee County has already seen over 30,000 voters cast their ballots for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race between incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker. Nancy Boren says those numbers are a record for our county.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: How to take better care of your skin
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is a week of ‘you’ - it entails things we can do for ourselves as the year comes to an end to help us start the new year off healthy. A healthy ‘you’ could include weight training, plant-based meals, make-up tips, finances, etc.
WTVM
Death investigation underway after 1 man dead, 1 man injured in Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Valley after one man was found dead and another man was injured. On December 4, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of County Road 196 in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Dalton Alexander Stringfellow, of Salem, unresponsive in a ditch.
WTVM
Teen arrested on burglary charge after attempting to flee from LaGrange officers
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old was arrested after fleeing from officers during a burglary in LaGrange. On December 5, at approximately 9:32 a.m., officers responded to the SOS Mini Mart on Vernon Street in reference to a burglar alarm at the location. Upon arrival, officers observed the glass in...
WTVM
Family urges drivers to pay attention after losing a beloved tow truck driver
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cars pulled over to the side of the road, especially tow trucks, can be dangerous for those drivers. The family of 41-year-old tow truck driver Jonathan Begley hit and killed recently in Columbus, want to remind people to pay attention while driving, especially during this busy holiday season.
