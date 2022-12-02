ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah teen shot while canvassing for Warnock campaign

By Dajhea Jones, Brian Gallagher, Brett Buffington
 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teenager was shot in Downtown Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on Thursday night.

Police say the teen was campaigning for Raphael Warnock for the upcoming run-off election when the incident occurred. While at the front door of a residence, a man fired a shot through the closed door, striking the teen.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 5:35 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Hartridge Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 15-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers quickly identified and located the suspect, 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz, at the residence. Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The case remains under investigation. Police say, at this time, there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated.

“I am saddened to learn about this incident,” Sen. Raphael Warnock said, who faces off against Herschel Walker in the senate runoff. “I am praying for the victim and their family and wish them a full recovery.”

