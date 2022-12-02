ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utes fans ready to cheer on their team during conference championship

Longtime fans of the Utah Utes are basking in the glow of the team’s success.

Now, they feel like a win over the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship game will solidify the team as the premier conference powerhouse.

“I remember coming here [Rice-Eccles Stadium] with my dad when I was little,” said James, a co-host of the Utah Football Fans Podcast. “You'd walk in and sit wherever you want.”

The days of games played in a half empty stadium are over.

James co-hosts the podcast with two other fans, Brynn and Gary.

“We don't try to be analysts,” Gary said. “That's not our thing. We are fans.”

As fans, they have experienced the football program’s ups and downs. There have been ups than downs in recent history.

“Sometimes it's easy to take for granted the success we are having,” Gary said. “If you step back and go, ‘wow this is fun and fantastic,’ and enjoy it.”

Regardless of what happens in Friday’s game against the Trojans, Gary, Brynn and James will be back on Monday discussing all things Ute football.

They hope they’ll be talking about a win.

“Beating them [USC] is always a wonderful thing because you are beating one of the premier programs in the whole country,” Gary said.

